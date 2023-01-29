ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Adqk5_0kUuQV6i00

After a heated exchange between teammates, Joel Embiid felt he needed to get involved. After Saturday's game, the big man revealed his message.

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.

During the second quarter, Sixers veteran forward Georges Niang reached a boiling point. With a little over six minutes left to play in the first half, Sixers guard Shake Milton took advantage of a Matisse Thybulle swipe as the Nuggets attempted to move the ball in transition.

In a two-on-one scenario attacking the basket, Milton attempted to lay the ball up himself rather than pass to Niang, who was cutting to the basket. After getting his shot blocked, Niang lost his temper. Rather than keeping it on the court, Niang continued voicing his frustration on the bench during the timeout, which prompted Embiid to walk over and intervene.

“I just told both of them to let it go,” Embiid said after the game. “We had a f****** game to win.”

While Embiid wanted the situation to go away in the moment, looking back on the way everything transpired, the big man didn’t exactly see it as a negative experience for the team, even though it looked bad from the outside looking in.

“I think it’s good for the team, not a bad thing,” said Embiid. “Guys getting to each other, it makes us better. I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing when teammates are going at each other. After the game, we’re all laughing. It is what it is. Those guys, you look at when Georges had a couple of threes in the second half, I think some of them came from Shake. Like I said, that’s how basketball goes, and you move on. At the end of the day, the angle is to win the game, and we did it.”

The situation was left in the past almost immediately. And in the second half, the Sixers went from trailing double digits to eventually getting out in front. By the end of the game, the Sixers had put the Nuggets away with a 126-119 victory.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy