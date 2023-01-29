ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Caden Jones signee profile: Florida Gators recruiting

Hometown: New Orleans, LA. Notable: Jones didn’t start playing football until his junior year after playing basketball growing up. The offensive lineman’s uncle played at Texas A&M but Jones picked the Gators over the Aggies. Jones played in the All-American Bowl where he started at left tackle. Quotable:...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Levy is “very high” on the Florida Gators after picking up an offer

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects on campus last Saturday for the final junior day of the month and several prospects were from the state of Florida. Defensive back Kevin Levy (6-0, 170, West Palm Beach, FL. Cardinal Newman) was on campus for the first time on Saturday and got to see everything the Gators have to offer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Save The Date: Orange & Blue Game

Florida’s football team will play their 2023 Orange & Blue game on Thursday, April 13th inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the University announced Monday. UF’s annual spring game will serve as a way for fans to experience a Gators game day at the Swamp. More details about the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy