FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Old Wadsworth School Still Not Open As A Shelter, But Migrants Could Move In This Week
WOODLAWN — A shelter to house asylum seekers and other migrants in a former South Side elementary school did not open last week as initially planned, but it could open this week, according to the Tribune. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has for months planned to house migrants bused to...
Calumet (5th) Police District Candidates
ROSELAND — There are three candidates for the Calumet (5th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Roseland, Pullman and West Pullman. A retired Chicago police captain, McMahon was a gang homicide detective from 1980 to 1996 and a CPD member until 2010. The Invisible Institute’s Citizens...
Far South Side Aldermanic Hopefuls Vow To Improve Public Safety, Spur Developments
PULLMAN — Two of the three candidates vying to be 9th Ward alderperson pledge to spearhead development in overlooked parts of the Far South Side ward, address public safety concerns and bring mental health and other constituent services to the area. Candidates Cameron Barnes and Cleopatra Draper appeared at...
Champion Black Cyclist Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Could Finally Be Honored With A Congressional Medal
DOUGLAS — An iconic Chicago athlete might finally get his due on the national stage. The Bronzeville Trail Task Force plans to push for world-renowned Black cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor to be honored with a postage stamp and a Congressional Medal of Honor, it recently announced. The group is also already raising money for a Major Taylor monument to be placed at the entrance of his namesake trail on the South Side.
Englewood (7th) Police District Council Candidates
ENGLEWOOD — Seven candidates are seeking seats on the Englewood (7th) police district council. The district includes parts of Englewood and West Englewood. A community outreach manager at Lurie Children’s Hospital, McGill describes himself as a “public health professional focused on gun violence prevention and public safety for more than seven years.” McGill formerly taught in CPS and was the program manager of the Student Voices Program, a youth gun-violence initiative at the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence.
Central (1st) Police District Council Candidates
SOUTH LOOP — There are two candidates for the Central (1st) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Downtown, South Loop and Near South Side. An attorney, Brown graduated from the Catholic University of America and Columbus School of Law. She was a volunteer advisor for Daniel Biss’s 2018 bid for governor. Brown served on Chicago Votes’ board of directors for three years, served as its president, and is a precinct captain and zoning board community representative in the 25th Ward.
2023 Police District Councils Voter Guide
CHICAGO — After decades of struggle by thousands of people who organized, marched, petitioned, prayed, and collectively clamored for the right to have a say in how their communities are policed, on Feb. 28 voters will elect 66 people to serve on police district councils across the city. The...
Gresham (6th) Police District Council Candidates
AUBURN GRESHAM — Three candidates are seeking the Gresham (6th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Auburn Gresham and Chatham. Russell is the founder and executive director of Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois, a nonprofit that advocates for police accountability and provides services for families affected by police violence.
Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up
CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Chicago, increasingly straining the city’s ability to house and support them, local leaders say. Migrants have shown up at police stations, community centers and other locations in recent weeks, unable to access a city shelter, an alderperson and a community organizer said. In some cases, rumors and other information have encouraged migrants to seek help in places besides the shelters.
Promontory Point Repairs Get $5 Million Boost From City As Officials Pledge To Preserve Its Iconic Limestone
HYDE PARK — The city has committed $5 million to design reinforcements to Promontory Point that preserve “its historic nature” and iconic limestone steps, officials announced this week. The city, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Chicago Park District will seek design proposals for Promontory...
Here’s Every Candidate Running In The 2023 Chicago Aldermanic Election
CHICAGO — More than 100 Chicagoans are running in this year’s aldermanic elections. One person will be elected as an alderperson in each of Chicago’s 50 wards. They will serve four-year terms starting in May, with City Council meetings typically held once per month, though alderpeople also serve on committees and often host office hours in their neighborhoods.
Here’s How Early Voting In Chicago’s 2023 Election Works — And Where To Do It
CHICAGO — Chicagoans can head to the polls as they vote for the next mayor, alderperson and other officials. Election Day isn’t until Feb. 28 — but early voting has begun, giving Chicagoans an option to cast their ballot ahead of time to avoid long Election Day lines.
Chicago’s Wards Have Changed. Here’s Where You’ll Vote In The 2023 Election
CHICAGO — The city’s ward boundaries changed in 2022 — which means you could be voting in a new location when you head to the polls this spring. The city’s wards were remapped during a controversial process in 2022. The city must redraw ward boundaries every 10 years, the year after each Census, to reflect changes.
Years After Funding For Back Of The Yards Library Secured, Residents Still Fighting Over Where It Should Go
BACK OF THE YARDS — Debate continues over where the new Back of the Yards library branch should be built — years after initial funding was secured. Project leaders and local officials pitched an idea to put a nearly 16,000-square-foot branch into a development at 4630 S. Ashland Ave., but several neighbors pushed back and have continued advocating for an independent building.
Chicago Adding Opioid Response Team To Alternative 911 System
CHICAGO — A new team of first responders will specialize in helping people experiencing drug overdoses and will expand its effort to provide emergency mental health care that does not rely on police. The city’s Opioid Response Team launched Monday on the West Side, according to a news release....
Lincoln Park Aldermanic Hopefuls Pledge More Neighbor Involvement, Better Public Transit If Elected
LINCOLN PARK — All six candidates campaigning to represent the 43rd Ward discussed how they’ll handle new developments and improve public transportation while including neighbors in decision-making at a community forum. More than 100 neighbors gathered Tuesday night at Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N. Orchard Road, as...
Board Of Ethics Wants Lightfoot Campaign Investigated For Trying To Recruit CPS Students With Extra Credit
CHICAGO — The Chicago Board of Ethics is asking city watchdogs to investigate Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign. The call for a full-blown probe comes after a vote at a recent closed-doors meeting, the Sun-Times reported. Earlier this month, a Lightfoot campaign staffer emailed some Chicago Public Schools...
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Opens After Years Of Pushback From Activists
CHICAGO — A controversial West Side police and fire training academy opened Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Mayor Lori Lightfoot and officials praised it despite years of pushback over the project. Activists held protests and fought the $128 million training campus at 4301 W. Chicago Ave. for...
From Ukraine To UIC: Alex Hodovanets Is Living His Dream In Chicago Nearly A Year After War Began
NEAR WEST SIDE — Alex Hodovanets was all smiles Tuesday as he walked through the University of Illinois Chicago student center. Hodovanets had just gotten back to campus after classes were canceled last week during a faculty strike. He gushed about everything he’s gotten involved with since starting school in the fall: volunteering at a chemistry lab, making his own website in a digital art class and discovering a passion for rock climbing at the school gym.
5 Mayoral Candidates Will Debate Progressive Policy Proposals Thursday
WEST GARFIELD PARK — Some mayoral challengers are expected to attend a forum this week centered around issues top of mind for progressive voters. The People’s Unity Coalition’s mayoral forum is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at New Mount Pilgrim MB Church, 4301 W. Washington Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m.
