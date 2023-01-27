ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Block Club Chicago

Calumet (5th) Police District Candidates

ROSELAND — There are three candidates for the Calumet (5th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Roseland, Pullman and West Pullman. A retired Chicago police captain, McMahon was a gang homicide detective from 1980 to 1996 and a CPD member until 2010. The Invisible Institute’s Citizens...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Champion Black Cyclist Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Could Finally Be Honored With A Congressional Medal

DOUGLAS — An iconic Chicago athlete might finally get his due on the national stage. The Bronzeville Trail Task Force plans to push for world-renowned Black cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor to be honored with a postage stamp and a Congressional Medal of Honor, it recently announced. The group is also already raising money for a Major Taylor monument to be placed at the entrance of his namesake trail on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Englewood (7th) Police District Council Candidates

ENGLEWOOD — Seven candidates are seeking seats on the Englewood (7th) police district council. The district includes parts of Englewood and West Englewood. A community outreach manager at Lurie Children’s Hospital, McGill describes himself as a “public health professional focused on gun violence prevention and public safety for more than seven years.” McGill formerly taught in CPS and was the program manager of the Student Voices Program, a youth gun-violence initiative at the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Central (1st) Police District Council Candidates

SOUTH LOOP — There are two candidates for the Central (1st) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Downtown, South Loop and Near South Side. An attorney, Brown graduated from the Catholic University of America and Columbus School of Law. She was a volunteer advisor for Daniel Biss’s 2018 bid for governor. Brown served on Chicago Votes’ board of directors for three years, served as its president, and is a precinct captain and zoning board community representative in the 25th Ward.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

2023 Police District Councils Voter Guide

CHICAGO — After decades of struggle by thousands of people who organized, marched, petitioned, prayed, and collectively clamored for the right to have a say in how their communities are policed, on Feb. 28 voters will elect 66 people to serve on police district councils across the city. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Gresham (6th) Police District Council Candidates

AUBURN GRESHAM — Three candidates are seeking the Gresham (6th) police district council seats. The district includes parts of Auburn Gresham and Chatham. Russell is the founder and executive director of Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois, a nonprofit that advocates for police accountability and provides services for families affected by police violence.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Is Chicago Running Out Of Room To House Migrants? Some Head To Police Stations, Hospitals As Shelters Fill Up

CHICAGO — Thousands of migrants continue to arrive in Chicago, increasingly straining the city’s ability to house and support them, local leaders say. Migrants have shown up at police stations, community centers and other locations in recent weeks, unable to access a city shelter, an alderperson and a community organizer said. In some cases, rumors and other information have encouraged migrants to seek help in places besides the shelters.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Years After Funding For Back Of The Yards Library Secured, Residents Still Fighting Over Where It Should Go

BACK OF THE YARDS — Debate continues over where the new Back of the Yards library branch should be built — years after initial funding was secured. Project leaders and local officials pitched an idea to put a nearly 16,000-square-foot branch into a development at 4630 S. Ashland Ave., but several neighbors pushed back and have continued advocating for an independent building.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

From Ukraine To UIC: Alex Hodovanets Is Living His Dream In Chicago Nearly A Year After War Began

NEAR WEST SIDE — Alex Hodovanets was all smiles Tuesday as he walked through the University of Illinois Chicago student center. Hodovanets had just gotten back to campus after classes were canceled last week during a faculty strike. He gushed about everything he’s gotten involved with since starting school in the fall: volunteering at a chemistry lab, making his own website in a digital art class and discovering a passion for rock climbing at the school gym.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

