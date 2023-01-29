The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is overjoyed after the city was awarded with a $25.6 million federal grant to help repair and mend the streets of Seattle. This federal funding, in addition to the $5.1 million in city funds, advances Seattle’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects nationwide, all in an effort to support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s comprehensive strategy to reduce roadway deaths — a crisis claiming more than 40,000 lives per year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO