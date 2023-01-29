Read full article on original website
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Insider breaks down why UW Huskies OC Ryan Grubb didn’t leave for Bama
After a very successful 2022 season, the UW Huskies return nearly every key contributor for the 2023 football season. And that includes the coaching staff. Husky fans held their collective breath early this week when it was reported that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who called plays for Washington’s No. 2-ranked offense, was visiting with Alabama and legendary head coach Nick Saban regarding the Crimson Tide’s opening at OC.
Gross: Can anti-intrusion fog system stop Seattle crime in its tracks?
Despite Seattle’s crime crisis continuing to worsen — while seemingly nothing is being done about it — a California-based company may have a creative solution to deter potential criminals and protect local businesses. The same systems in place aren’t working — that’s obvious. Outside-of-the-box thinking is necessary,...
Seattle awarded $25.6 million for Safe Streets Grant
The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is overjoyed after the city was awarded with a $25.6 million federal grant to help repair and mend the streets of Seattle. This federal funding, in addition to the $5.1 million in city funds, advances Seattle’s Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects nationwide, all in an effort to support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s comprehensive strategy to reduce roadway deaths — a crisis claiming more than 40,000 lives per year.
Dogs rescued after flames erupt from Seattle dog daycare facility
A fire, now reportedly under control, started at a Seattle dog daycare facility, with firefighters still working to rescue some of the dogs. The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle Fire said all workers are accounted for...
Final Boeing 747 takes off from Everett facility
Spectators and airplane enthusiasts braved the cold Wednesday morning to see the last 747 take off from the Boeing facility in Everett. As the plane heads to Cincinnati, it’s leaving a message for all of us in the sky. The flight pattern includes a “747″ with a crown on...
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
Gee & Ursula: Naming officer in pedestrian death was appropriate
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of The Gee and Ursula Show, agreed that releasing the name of the police officer involved in the deadly pedestrian crash in downtown Seattle was appropriate. “He is officer Kevin Dave,” Ursula said. “He’s been with the department since November 2019. He is a...
Seattle Fire Department responding to historic number of overdose calls
The Seattle Fire Department has responded to a historic number of overdose calls in recent memory. The department said it has responded to more than 5,200 overdose calls in the last 12 months. It also shared links to the health department and resources to help people beat addiction. Public Health...
Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located
Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
Bainbridge Island boy scout seeks help to refurbish ferry terminal flag pole
Ask any Eagle Scout about their Eagle Project and you will be met with a smile and eagerness to share their story. Such is the case for 14-year-old Brad Staniewicz, who has chosen to rebuild the aging behemoth flag pole at the Bainbridge Island ferry terminal. An Eagle Project is...
Spike: Tyre Nichols protests were peaceful because police were held accountable
After footage of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death was released Friday, police departments across the county issued statements and warnings of possible destructive protests, similar to property damage that happened during the George Floyd protests of 2020. “The Seattle Police Department is planning, preparing, and staffing...
Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?
According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are out of control in Seattle, to the point that it has become a public nuisance. So she is suing the carmakers. The lawsuit claims that in 2021, thieves stole 158 Hyundais and Kias, and then last year, that jumped to 825.
Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’
KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said we need to start over when it comes it tipping. Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management. Some restaurants have moved away from tipping, while others have added mandatory surcharges.
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
$1.25 billion Crisis Care Center levy passes King County Council
King County voters will get the chance to vote on the creation of a new levy that would allow the county to fund a new network of crisis care centers. The proposition includes a nine-year property tax levy of 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, which is expected to generate approximately $1.25 billion between 2024-2032.
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
Sound Transit announces $1 fare with ORCA LIFT program
On Tuesday, the Sound Transit Board announced that they would be moving forward with a plan to provide cheap and easy access to public transit for those in the community that need it most. Sound Transit officially adopted a $1 fare for ORCA LIFT riders effective March 1, after six...
Ballard brewery damaged by fire started by homeless person seeking warmth
Cold winter nights in Western Washington have some people doing whatever they can to stay warm. But one of the owners of Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co. in Ballard said what appeared to be a warming fire almost cost him his business. Jason Shrum, one of the brewery’s co-owners, said...
Crash on Ship Canal Bridge blocking SB I-5 Express Lanes cleared
All lanes on the southbound I-5 Express Lanes have reopened at the Ship Canal Bridge. Light backups will continue to linger on both the express lanes and mainline, WSDOT says, so expect some delays. Update 9:33 a.m.:. The two left lanes on the southbound I-5 Express Lanes at the Ship...
Tacoma Police report increase in stolen guns out of vehicles
Tacoma Police say a lot of stolen guns are making their way onto the street – and many of them come from parked cars and trucks. The department estimates at least one gun is stolen from a vehicle every 48 hours. According to crime figures, there were 10 guns...
