New year, new Rickie Fowler. Fowler came into 2023 with some refreshing momentum. He recorded a T6 finish at the Fortinet Championship and a T2 at the Zozo last fall, and it doesn’t look like the former Players champion is stopping anytime soon. Fowler just posted a tie for 11th at the Farmers Insurance Open and cracked the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since January 2022.

5 HOURS AGO