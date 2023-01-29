Read full article on original website
New year, new Rickie Fowler. Fowler came into 2023 with some refreshing momentum. He recorded a T6 finish at the Fortinet Championship and a T2 at the Zozo last fall, and it doesn’t look like the former Players champion is stopping anytime soon. Fowler just posted a tie for 11th at the Farmers Insurance Open and cracked the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since January 2022.
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
The incredible story of how 30 years ago Scott Simpson became Bill Murray’s longtime partner at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Thirty years ago, the odd couple of comedian-actor Bill Murray and PGA Tour pro Scott Simpson joined forces to become an unforgettable duo at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Simpson, who is in his second year as men’s golf coach at University of Hawaii, recalled to Golfweek at the Sony Open in Hawaii the story of how their partnership came to fruition.
