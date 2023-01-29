ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target

Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?

It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Dallas Ice Storm Forces NBA to Postpone Pistons vs. Wizards

It seems that the winter weather that threatened NFL games at the tail-end of the season has now extended over into the NBA. Wizards-Pistons has been postponed because a Dallas ice storm has left Detroit unable to fly home and host the Wednesday game. The Mavericks beat the Pistons 111–105 on Monday. A rescheduled date for the Wizards-Pistons game is unknown and “will be announced at a later time,” per the league.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura

With the addition of power forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster, LA reserve guard Russell Westbrook has now been surrounded with three former Washington Wizards teammates, with Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. all former comrades during Brodie's lone year in D.C. When asked by reporters...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy