WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
northernnewsnow.com
First Alert: cold air and low wind chills likely this week
WEATHER STORY: Arctic air has come to call and it will chill down us all; perhaps for the whole week ahead! The coldest of this blast will likely be Saturday night, Sunday and Monday. Wind Chill Advisory is in place for MN and western WI. It may be continued and even expanded come Monday. Air temps will be close to -20 during the early part of the week coming up. Wind Chill factors could be near -40 so that’s why we’re in First Alert mode. It will slowly start to warm up by midweek and next Saturday, it may be warm enough for light snow to return.
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor. A shift in the weather pattern...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
WSYX ABC6
Powerful winter storm system triggers weather alerts across 30 states
WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful winter system has triggered weather alerts for more than 50 million people. Forecasters Monday warned of dangerously cold temperatures, along with multiple rounds of snow and ice. The first wave of the system is expected to hit parts of Oklahoma and Texas, bringing up...
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Weather Outlook: Arctic Air Arrives Sunday Bringing Very Cold Wind Chills
An arctic air mass will arrive late Sunday, bringing the coldest air of the season (so far) all the way to the coast with record challenging low temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusty winds are expected Sunday and will continue into Sunday night as the coldest air arrives. This...
Winter storm warnings in effect in multiple states; some could see 12 inches of snow: Weather forecast updates
The NWS is reporting two storm systems will impacts the country this week, potentially dumping a foot of snow and rain in some states.
NBCMontana
Scattered snow showers; more significant snow and cold to end the week
Occasional rounds of light snow showers will continue through at least Wednesday, with some potential for isolated snow showers lingering into Thursday as well. During this period, mountain passes will see up to several inches of snow. If you have mountain pass travel plans, expect slick road conditions. Meanwhile, valley amounts will stay minimal in general less than an inch. Despite the low snow total forecast, roads will be slick at times and black ice will be possible on any untreated roads.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
KYTV
MoDOT to hold virtual public meeting on Sunshine Street bridge replacement project
The Missouri Highway Patrol does not want you to fall for a scam with a new twist. A surprising product can remove a laundry stain. Tuesday Midday: Road conditions improving across the Ozarks. Updated: 4 hours ago. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Locked in a deep freeze. Updated: 10 hours ago.
The Weather Channel
Two Winter Storms Will Dump Snow From Plains To Interior Northeast Into Next Week
There are two winter storms ahead for parts of the country through next Thursday. The first from late Friday into Monday will blanket the plains of Colorado and Kansas to the interior Northeast. The second from Tuesday to Thursday could bring snow a bit farther south in the Plains. Sign...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
AOL Corp
Storm system threatens Northeast with heavy snow, rain
A massive storm system that brought nearly a foot of snow to some parts of the Midwest is now threatening millions of residents in the Northeast with heavy snow, torrential rain and high winds. The winter storm brought 11 inches of snow across Kansas on Saturday, which shut down some...
CNN meteorologist gives the latest on severe ice storm hitting the South and Central US
CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray reports on the winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the South and Central US.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Arctic Blast To Usher In Dipping Temperatures, Wind Chills, Frostbite Risks in Northern Plains and Upper Midwest US
A foreseeable arctic blast could bring wind chills and lowering temperatures to the Northern Plains as well as the Upper Midwest of the US, which could increase the risk of frostbite. The impending arctic blast this weekend could be the biggest winter cooldown for the northern part of the country...
