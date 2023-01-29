ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

State hoops: Dan Majerle sees big future for CMU; tossing TP, WMU a good start

Dan Majerle has been here before, though it's been a minute. Interestingly, he sees some similarities between when he arrived at Central Michigan in 1984, from Traverse City High School, to now with the Chippewas. His first two teams in Mount Pleasant were tough, amid a rebuild. Tony Barbee is in his second season as head coach at CMU, and things have been even tougher.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
247Sports

Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip

With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day

Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
DETROIT, MI
zagsblog.com

Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits

Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
TOLEDO, OH
FanSided

Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day

The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
ANN ARBOR, MI
statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/30/23 – Detroit Catholic Central and Houghton stay No. 1 & 2 heading into the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 30th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten at 19-0, and are coming off of two impressive wins over out of state opponents St. Ignatius and Lake Forest Academy. A showdown with #2 Houghton looms on Friday at the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs

The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since

For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
DETROIT, MI
beltmag.com

Pheasants of Detroit

Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy