A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
What factors are contributing to high rates of absenteeism among Michigan students?Edy ZooMichigan State
A-list Movies Set in Detroit That You Shouldn't MissTed RiversDetroit, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Detroit News
State hoops: Dan Majerle sees big future for CMU; tossing TP, WMU a good start
Dan Majerle has been here before, though it's been a minute. Interestingly, he sees some similarities between when he arrived at Central Michigan in 1984, from Traverse City High School, to now with the Chippewas. His first two teams in Mount Pleasant were tough, amid a rebuild. Tony Barbee is in his second season as head coach at CMU, and things have been even tougher.
Detroit King lineman Johnathan Slack commits to Howard University
SBLive's Michigan high school football first and second All-State teams Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Michigan's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign Early National Signing Day 2022: Michigan Wolverines are King of Michigan, but Spartans are not far behind Detroit King lineman ...
Detroit News
'We're all praying for him': Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest
Cartier Woods, a senior on the Detroit Northwestern boys basketball team, went into cardiac arrest during a game Tuesday night and is on life support, according to Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District. “He was administered CPR and was rushed to Henry Ford Hospital,” Vitti said in...
Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip
With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
Detroit News
King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day
Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
Once Again, Michigan Stadium Dominates College Football
There's no shortage of great venues to watch a football game in American, but none compare to the Big House in Ann Arbor.
zagsblog.com
Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits
Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
Michigan Football: Final thoughts for Wolverines before signing day
The Michigan football program is hoping to land another commitment or two on National Signing Day and here are some final thoughts for the Wolverines. Last year, Michigan football fans were worried about Jim Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings as the Wolverines basically had nothing going on during last year’s National Signing Day.
diehardsport.com
Michigan To Lose Out On Top Transfer Portal Target To Ohio State?
Michigan and Ohio State are believed to be the front-runners to land Ole Miss transfer portal CB Davison Igbinosun. While he visited both rivals this weekend, Igbinosun did recently see a predictioin in favor of the Buckeyes from 247sports Chris Hummer:
statechampsnetwork.com
STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/30/23 – Detroit Catholic Central and Houghton stay No. 1 & 2 heading into the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 30th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten at 19-0, and are coming off of two impressive wins over out of state opponents St. Ignatius and Lake Forest Academy. A showdown with #2 Houghton looms on Friday at the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase.
MSU’s Suzy Merchant back home resting after car crash
Michigan State women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant is back home resting after a crash Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman wins $100,000 prize while playing on lottery app during break
DETROIT – A Detroit woman won $100,000 when she decided to play on her lottery app during a break. Jamila McCaskill, 44, of Detroit, said she was having a tough day so she took a break to relax. “I logged into the lottery app to do my daily spin...
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Detroit News
3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since
For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
beltmag.com
Pheasants of Detroit
Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
