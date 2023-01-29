Dan Majerle has been here before, though it's been a minute. Interestingly, he sees some similarities between when he arrived at Central Michigan in 1984, from Traverse City High School, to now with the Chippewas. His first two teams in Mount Pleasant were tough, amid a rebuild. Tony Barbee is in his second season as head coach at CMU, and things have been even tougher.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO