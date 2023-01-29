Read full article on original website
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
The Chicago White Sox have never actually tried to contend
After the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, Chicago White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn had a clear message for owner Jerry Reinsdorf. If the White Sox wanted to win a World Series, they needed to tear it all down. Trade away their superstars. Sign international prospects. Tank for draft picks. Save money now, then spend it when the youth was ready to contend.
New York Yankees Make Major Signing
The New York Yankees are approaching their 2023 season, as pitchers and catchers report for the team on February 16, 2023, just a couple of weeks away. The team will be hoping to build on last year's 99-63 record and coming up short of a World Series appearance, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Red Sox designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment
Frank German, exit stage left. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox designated the right-hander for assignment Monday to clear space on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired left-hander Richard Bleier. The Red Sox acquired the southpaw from the Marlins in the deal sending former All-Star closer Matt Barnes to Miami.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'
Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 85: Carlos Jimenez
2022 High Level DSL (Rookie) Overall 2022 stats 45 games ⚾️ 5 HR ⚾️ 37 RBI ⚾️ .343/.409/.564 ⚾️ 15 BB ⚾️ 31 K. The White Sox signed 1B/OF Carlos Jiménez as a free agent on Feb. 26, 2021. The lefty has played in the Dominican Summer League for the last two years.
NBC Sports
Here is the Phillies' 2023 spring training TV schedule
NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise 13 Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, February 25 against the New York Yankees and ending March 25 against the Yankees, five days before the Phillies open the regular season on the road against the Rangers. Here's the full schedule for...
Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts
Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Tomase: New Red Sox reliever owns one of the wildest MLB records
The Red Sox acquired a record-setting reliever on Monday – even if it's a record he'd rather forget. Richard Bleier arrived from the Marlins in exchange for recently DFA'd reliever Matt Barnes because he throws strikes, keeps the ball in the park, and provides another left-handed option after last week's trade of Josh Taylor to the Royals.
Yardbarker
Ex-New York Mets, Yankees Reliever Retires From MLB
"It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. "As a lightly recruited high school player, to a college walk-on, to an undrafted free agent, to a non prospect entering pro ball, I am extremely proud of playing with the best players in the world for so long."
NBC Sports
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
Yardbarker
White Sox claim pitcher A.J. Alexy from Twins
Alexy, 25, was an 11th-round draft pick in 2016 by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was part of the Yu Darvish trade back in 2017 that sent him, Willie Calhoun, and Brendon Davis to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Darvish. He struggled in seven innings last year with the Rangers and was eventually claimed off waivers from the Nationals in December 2022. After being traded to the Twins in exchange for Cristian Jimenez just a few weeks ago, he was designated for assignment when the Twins traded for Michael A. Taylor.
This Underrated Chicago Cubs Prospect Could Impress in 2023
Chicago Cubs prospect Bryce Ball will be a player to keep an eye on in 2023, as he hopes to begin the season in Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs acquired Ball from the Atlanta Braves in 2021 for Joc Pederson.
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Manager Ross Talks All Things Cubs
Manager David Ross appears on podcast and discusses all things Chicago Cubs.
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
Brennan Davis, one of the Chicago Cubs top prospects, has arrived at camp for MLB Spring Training early to put in extra work.
White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou
The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
