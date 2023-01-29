ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP

When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Android Police

Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Digital Trends

Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more

The big game is happening on February 12, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
Vice

Vizio’s M-Series Sound Bar Turned My Apartment Into a Movie Theater

I remember the first flat screen TV my family got. It was in the late 2000s, when “nice TVs”—aka TVs with fancy remotes, on-screen guides, and slimmer profiles—were becoming ubiquitous. At the time, I was obsessed with the Sony Bravia bouncy-ball commercial soundtracked by Jose Gonzalez’s “Heartbeats”—it had basically become part of my personality (thank god Tinder didn’t exist then). I started to believe that in order to have real ~beauty~ in my life, I needed superior electronics.
aiexpress.io

Auxuman lets gamers generate multiplayer games on LG TVs using simple text input

Auxuman, an AI gaming startup, mentioned it has teamed up with Oorbit to deliver generative AI multiplayer gaming to LG Electronics TVs. In Auxuman’s Auxworld app, gamers can use AI to generate their very own multiplayer metaverse by typing textual content enter, much like how AI instruments generate photographs.
SlashGear

How To Fix The Most Common Prime Video Error Codes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Coming across random numerical errors on video streaming services is rather vexing, but the woe is a commonplace issue to which Amazon's Prime Video service is no stranger. From playback issues and app update woes to bandwidth shortage hassles and authentication mishaps, there's a whole bunch of problems that raise their head through error codes. On some occasions, you may not see an error code at all.
