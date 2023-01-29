Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
The best OLED TV you can buy is $300 off — don’t miss this epic LG C2 deal
The stunning LG C2 OLED has once again been slashed $300 at Best Buy — this is the best TV deal you can score right now.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
The big game is happening on February 12, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
Update These Xbox Settings To Get The Most Out Of Each Gaming Experience
You should ensure you're getting the most heightened Xbox gaming experience possible, whether it's by tweaking your TV settings or exploring audio tools.
I finally bought the massive 4K OLED gaming monitor I’ve been fiending for, and I couldn't be happier
Self-care is buying a comically large display to watch anime and play XCOM 2 on.
Angry Miao Cyberblade Review: Peak Gamer Wooing With Serious Substance
The name "Angry Miao Cyberblade" should give you a clue about the aesthetics and intended audience for these earbuds -- now let's talk about the price.
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Review: Home Surveillance Made Easy
The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro takes simple home surveillance seriously, but is it worth the price you'll pay, and the ecosystem you'll join?
Vizio’s M-Series Sound Bar Turned My Apartment Into a Movie Theater
I remember the first flat screen TV my family got. It was in the late 2000s, when “nice TVs”—aka TVs with fancy remotes, on-screen guides, and slimmer profiles—were becoming ubiquitous. At the time, I was obsessed with the Sony Bravia bouncy-ball commercial soundtracked by Jose Gonzalez’s “Heartbeats”—it had basically become part of my personality (thank god Tinder didn’t exist then). I started to believe that in order to have real ~beauty~ in my life, I needed superior electronics.
aiexpress.io
Auxuman lets gamers generate multiplayer games on LG TVs using simple text input
Auxuman, an AI gaming startup, mentioned it has teamed up with Oorbit to deliver generative AI multiplayer gaming to LG Electronics TVs. In Auxuman’s Auxworld app, gamers can use AI to generate their very own multiplayer metaverse by typing textual content enter, much like how AI instruments generate photographs.
Today's Wordle Answer #592 – February 1, 2023 Solution And Hints
We're kicking off February in Wordle with a puzzle that would be medium on a difficulty scale. WordleBot says most players solved it in four guesses.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
The Best And The Worst Of Tesla Cars' Video Game Innovations
Playing video games in the car is no longer a futuristic concept thanks to Tesla. These are the best and the worst of Tesla cars' video game innovations.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 And S23 Plus Focus On The Changes That Matter
Samsung's new lineup of flagship phones includes small upgrades but improved AI processing and better sensors should provide a big boost in photography.
This App Turns Your iPhone Into A Fan. Here's How
The "Blower" app for iPhone lets you blow out candles, but not likely the way you think. Here's the science.
livingetc.com
Can you use an Amazon Echo as a speaker for your TV? Yes, and it might just boost your its sound quality
Poor quality audio is the bane of cheaper TVs, but short of investing in a new sound system (in which case, a new TV might serve you better), there are a few hacks for improving what your TV sounds like. For example, did you know that you can use your...
What Does Clearing Cookies On iPhone Actually Do?
Sometimes cookies are good, and sometimes they're bad. You can clear out your cookies in Safari on your iPhone at any time, but what does that actually do?
How To Fix The Most Common Prime Video Error Codes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Coming across random numerical errors on video streaming services is rather vexing, but the woe is a commonplace issue to which Amazon's Prime Video service is no stranger. From playback issues and app update woes to bandwidth shortage hassles and authentication mishaps, there's a whole bunch of problems that raise their head through error codes. On some occasions, you may not see an error code at all.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0