Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lafayette; Little River; Miller WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...A cold rain could become light freezing rain late this evening through Thursday morning. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch will be possible, mainly north of the I-20 corridor across elevated objects such as bridges and overpasses. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, northeast Texas and northwest Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions are possible. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Nevada, Sevier, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Nevada; Sevier; Union WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. * WHERE...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union Counties in Southwest Arkansas. McCurtain County in Southeast Oklahoma. Smith, Wood, Upshur, Franklin, Camp, Titus, Upshur and Red River Counties in Northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Bridges and overpasses could become slick resulting in travel impacts, especially into the evening and overnight hours. Power outages and tree damage are also possible due to the ice.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Miller FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bienville, De Soto, Red River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Red River FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Nevada, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Nevada; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
Comments / 0