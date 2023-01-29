Effective: 2023-02-01 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Nevada; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO