ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher shop to open Feb. 3

Southern Steer Butcher, which says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms,” announced it will open its first Jacksonville store Feb. 3. The store, at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd., is south of Ortega about a half-mile north of Timuquana Road in a former Pizza Hut. Hours...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Americana. Shane Smith & The Saints – Tuesday, January 31. Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville. Austin, Texas Americana...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Paws for Seniors: A new twist on therapy

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — It's a program to help the community, enrich the lives of seniors and promote a sense of duty. The state of Florida has the 2nd highest percentage of senior citizens in the country. A Marine veteran wants to bring a new twist to therapy for select seniors.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
First Coast News

Monet Pearson is our Teacher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School. She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school. Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week. “This...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
totallystaugustine.com

2023 Festivals & Events in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

February-May: Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. TICKETS: originalcafe11.com/upcoming-events/. February 23: Marc Douglas Berardo & Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly) February 26: King Buffalo. March 14: Popa Chubby. April 1: Will Evans. May 5: Damon Fowler. I Lived Here, As Well … Together at Ximenez-Fatio House.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy