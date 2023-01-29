Read full article on original website
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
wjct.org
Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Americana. Shane Smith & The Saints – Tuesday, January 31. Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville. Austin, Texas Americana...
Going Green: Composting pilot program coming to Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reducing Jacksonville's footprint, one piece of popcorn at a time. The Jacksonville City Council just launched a new composting program in the Riverside area. "We think it's a great way to reduce the amount of trash that we're putting in to our community," said Sun-Ray Cinema...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area
Representatives will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. STORY: Exclusive: Family identifies victim of fatal attack at Jacksonville...
Jacksonville man thankful after YouTube star MrBeast helped get his vision back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A YouTube celebrity is giving back by helping 1,000 people around the world get their vision back, and 40 of those people live here on the First Coast. MrBeast has 130 million subscribers and his latest video shows him promising to help 1,000 blind people see for the first time. The video recieved more than 63 million views.
What is Groundhog day, why is it a thing?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This time of year us American’s start to look at the ground to see what the world’s most famous forecaster the ground hog has to say. It’s such a bogus unique American tradition, will this rodent see his shadow or not? Why do we care?
JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
Paws for Seniors: A new twist on therapy
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — It's a program to help the community, enrich the lives of seniors and promote a sense of duty. The state of Florida has the 2nd highest percentage of senior citizens in the country. A Marine veteran wants to bring a new twist to therapy for select seniors.
Monet Pearson is our Teacher of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School. She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school. Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week. “This...
totallystaugustine.com
2023 Festivals & Events in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
February-May: Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. TICKETS: originalcafe11.com/upcoming-events/. February 23: Marc Douglas Berardo & Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly) February 26: King Buffalo. March 14: Popa Chubby. April 1: Will Evans. May 5: Damon Fowler. I Lived Here, As Well … Together at Ximenez-Fatio House.
YouTube star MrBeast sponsors life changing eye surgery for people in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A YouTube celebrity is giving people across the First Coast the gift of sight. You've probably heard of him, and if you haven't, your kids most certainly have. Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of the most famous YouTube creators in the world with 130 million subscribers.
