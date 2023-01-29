The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees struck a blow for free speech and thought at Carolina last week on Thursday, Jan. 25. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal ― and, interestingly so, not announced by the Chancellor ― “UNC will establish the School of Civic Life and Leadership and plans to hire professors from across the ideological spectrum to teach in such academic departments as history, literature, philosophy, political science and religion. These disciplines have become enforcers of ideological uniformity at most schools. Board Chair David Boliek and Vice Chair John Preyer tell us that the idea is to end “political constraints on what can be taught in university classes.”

