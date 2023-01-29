ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

nsjonline.com

Duke records ‘good gritty win’ in rematch with Wake

DURHAM — As Duke’s players ran back to the locker room following a 75-73 home win over Wake Forest, they joked among themselves about the Blue Devils’ “revenge tour.”. While no one would give specifics on the tour, it was clear that beating the Demon Deacons...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Stakes lower but still urgent for Duke-Carolina

The last time Duke and North Carolina played, it was the top story in sports for an entire week. The rivalry traveled to its largest stage ever, meeting in New Orleans on April 2 in the Final Four. The last time the two rivals met at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

HILL: One giant leap for free speech at UNC Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees struck a blow for free speech and thought at Carolina last week on Thursday, Jan. 25. As first reported by the Wall Street Journal ― and, interestingly so, not announced by the Chancellor ― “UNC will establish the School of Civic Life and Leadership and plans to hire professors from across the ideological spectrum to teach in such academic departments as history, literature, philosophy, political science and religion. These disciplines have become enforcers of ideological uniformity at most schools. Board Chair David Boliek and Vice Chair John Preyer tell us that the idea is to end “political constraints on what can be taught in university classes.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC

