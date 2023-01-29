Read full article on original website
Stars pressing the right buttons as they prepare for journey to Floyd Central
BEDFORD – When Bedford North Lawrence started this season 0-2 – stumbling from the gate for the fourth straight year, thanks to tough openers – the panic button went unpressed. That would have been the overreaction of the faithless, of the pessimistic, of the gloomy defeatist. Rather...
Brazzel and Kling advance to regionals for Mitchell High School
Mitchell High School wrestlers traveled to Southridge on Saturday to compete in this year’s sectional event. Coming out of that event, two Bluejackets’ wrestlers, Ezari Brazzel (21-13) and Alex Kling (23-10) advanced to regionals, after placing in the top four of their respective weight classes. Brazzel finished fourth...
Bedford Middle School hosts tournament to honor former teacher and coach Mark Starr
BEDFORD – Over the weekend, Bedford Middle School hosted the Mark Starr Memorial Cutter Classic basketball tournament, an event held to honor the school’s former teacher and basketball coach, who passed away in 2021. Local eighth grade boys and girls teams made the trip to Bedford to compete,...
Recruiting Wire | 2025 Purdue Target Trent Sisley | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into one of Purdue’s 2025 top targets in Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley.
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Springville Community Academy gym dedicated to Bob and Mary Phillips
SPRINGVILLE – The gymnasium at Springville Community Academy now has an official name; Bob and Mary Phillips Gymnasium, named after two beloved Springville residents. The couple married 60 years before Mary’s passing on Oct. 11, 2022, both spent significant time serving as Perry Township Trustee. As trustee, Bob...
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
Obituary: Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn
Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn, 93, of Bedford, formerly of Avon, Indiana, passed away on Saturday,. Born July 4, 1929, in Beech Grove, Indiana to Guy Albert and Mary Viola (Jackson) Dunn. He married Phyllis May Floyd on July 19, 1950, and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2002.
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy
Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
Actor Ethan Hawke spotted at another local restaurant while shooting film in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan Hawke is spotted again in Louisville. This time, he was at a popular brunch spot. The actor, director and producer was at Le Moo's drag brunch on Sunday. He was with daughter Maya and actress Lauren Linney. The restaurant posted, "so glad our new friends...
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
Inside the Fight to Save Two Saarinen Churches in Columbus, Indiana
The small city has a wealth of modernist architecture, but preserving it isn’t always straightforward, the contrasting fates of two churches by Eero and Eliel Saarinen show why. Photography: Hadley Fruits.
3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan Co. roadway
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed...
