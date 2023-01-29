ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

Brazzel and Kling advance to regionals for Mitchell High School

Mitchell High School wrestlers traveled to Southridge on Saturday to compete in this year’s sectional event. Coming out of that event, two Bluejackets’ wrestlers, Ezari Brazzel (21-13) and Alex Kling (23-10) advanced to regionals, after placing in the top four of their respective weight classes. Brazzel finished fourth...
MITCHELL, IN
hammerandrails.com

Recruiting Wire | 2025 Purdue Target Trent Sisley | Interview & Overview

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into one of Purdue’s 2025 top targets in Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wbiw.com

Springville Community Academy gym dedicated to Bob and Mary Phillips

SPRINGVILLE – The gymnasium at Springville Community Academy now has an official name; Bob and Mary Phillips Gymnasium, named after two beloved Springville residents. The couple married 60 years before Mary’s passing on Oct. 11, 2022, both spent significant time serving as Perry Township Trustee. As trustee, Bob...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Indiana's Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed for emergency repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy access bridge that drivers use to get between New Albany and Clarksville in southern Indiana will remain closed for several days. The Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed to traffic completely for emergency repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It won't reopen until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn

Gerald “Gerry” Edward Dunn, 93, of Bedford, formerly of Avon, Indiana, passed away on Saturday,. Born July 4, 1929, in Beech Grove, Indiana to Guy Albert and Mary Viola (Jackson) Dunn. He married Phyllis May Floyd on July 19, 1950, and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2002.
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Another round of winter hits

(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Lorna Joyce Mundy

Lorna Joyce Mundy, 85, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Martin County, Indiana to Raymond and Christine (Burton) Mundy. Her parents were both descendants of early 1800s Indiana settlers. Joyce was a member of Mitchell First Baptist Church and Huron Baptist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Huron WTK Club, and the Mitchell Fleur De Lis.
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

