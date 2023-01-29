Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
At around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, a fisherman called 911 and reported finding a body in the water. Multiple rescue units went and recovered the body from the water.
The Laurel County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and later identified the individual as 48-year-old Angelia Satterfield.
The coroner told FOX 56 it is going to be ruled as a suicide.
Satterfield was the subject of a recent Golden Alert in Whitley County.
