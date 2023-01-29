ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
 7 days ago

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.

At around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, a fisherman called 911 and reported finding a body in the water. Multiple rescue units went and recovered the body from the water.

London-Laurel Rescue Squad
The Laurel County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and later identified the individual as 48-year-old Angelia Satterfield.

The coroner told FOX 56 it is going to be ruled as a suicide.

Satterfield was the subject of a recent Golden Alert in Whitley County.

Camille Hantla contributed to this story.

FOX 56

FOX 56

