Lexington, KY

Future Kentucky men’s basketball players were at Rupp Arena to watch Wildcats play Kansas

By Cameron Drummond
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Saturday night represented a significant opportunity for the Kentucky men’s basketball team this season, as the Wildcats aimed to bank an important home win over No. 9 Kansas.

But in the early stages of the game, the capacity crowd at Rupp Arena was also treated to a look at UK basketball’s future.

Two Kentucky basketball signees in the 2023 class — point guard Robert Dillingham and combo guard Reed Sheppard — were introduced to the crowd during the first media timeout of the game.

Dillingham and Sheppard are two members of Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class, along with guard DJ Wagner, small forward Justin Edwards and center Aaron Bradshaw.

Kentucky men’s basketball signee Robert Dillingham watches the Kentucky-Kansas men’s basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, January 28, 2023. Dillingham is part of Kentucky’s five-player 2023 recruiting class. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Dillingham is playing his senior season with Overtime Elite, a professional league for high school basketball players that is based in Atlanta. Dillingham is forgoing a salary in order to retain his college eligibility.

Sheppard, the son of two UK basketball legends in Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, has been a longtime in-state star at North Laurel High School.

Following the game — which Kansas won by nine points — Kentucky head coach John Calipari made reference to Dillingham and Sheppard while speaking on UK’s postgame radio show.

“Those two can’t wait to get here to play,” Calipari said.

In addition to Dillingham and Sheppard, UK also hosted the top-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class, Tre Johnson, for Saturday night’s game.

Kentucky doesn’t yet have any commits in the class of 2024.

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.
(BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time. Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.
The Kentucky Wildcats started January in poor fashion. After narrowly defeating LSU at home, they suffered back-to-back embarrassing losses to Alabama and South Carolina. However, the team regrouped and started a four-game winning streak before losing to Kansas this past Saturday. Given Kentucky’s impressive and quick turnaround, there is still...
