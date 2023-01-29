Bulldogs Defeat Gamecocks in Overtime 81-78

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 81-78 to snap a 3 game losing streak.

It took an extra 5 minutes to decide the SEC matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks. But after trading blows in overtime, the Bulldogs were able to emerge victorious 81-78.

The 1st half was a back-and-forth affair with numerous lead changes in the first 10 minutes of play. The Bulldogs started relatively hot from behind the arc, but their poor defense in transition allowed for the Gamecocks to find rhythm on offense and build a lead. A pair of 3's in the final minutes of the 1st half from Mardrez McBride allowed for the Dawgs to enter the locker room trailing 35-37 at the half.

Georgia's defense did not seem to improve after the half and the Bulldogs found themselves down by 12 points. They eventually transitioned to a full court press in hopes to apply more pressure on the Gamecock offense. The decision began to cause fits for the Gamecock offense as a litany of turnovers allowed for Georgia to tie the game with 5 minutes left and eventually take the lead. The Gamecocks would eventually tie the game up at 73 to force overtime.

Both teams played with an extremely fast pace in overtime which led to a slew of missed shots by both offenses. However, Georgia's defense was able to get the better of Gamecock offense which allowed for the Bulldogs to hold onto their lead and secure the victory.

After an explosive 12 point 1st half, Mardrez McBride finished the night as Georgia's leading scorer with a season high 17 points. He was 5-7 from beyond the arc and played a crucial role in the Dawg's late run to take the lead in the 2nd half. McBride was one of four players to reach 10 points for the Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks were led in scoring by Gregory Jackson II, Hayden Brown and Chico Carter Jr. The trio accounted for 47 of Carolina's 78 points and were large contributors to the teams efficient shooting from behind the arc, despite their loss.

The Bulldogs will travel to Alabama this Wednesday to take on on the Auburn Tigers as they begin a two game road stretch. Their next home game will be Saturday Feb. 11 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

