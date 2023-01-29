Read full article on original website
Georgia Southern Athletics ranks fourth nationally in community service
The Georgia Southern University athletic department ranks fourth in NCAA Division I in community service hours after the Fall 2022 semester, according to Helper Helper’s posted numbers released last week. Eagle student-athletes from all 17 sports logged 8,159 hours over the semester, which trailed only the University of Miami,...
Little Eagles baseball clinic set for February 4
Georgia Southern Baseball coach Rodney Hennon and his staff will be hosting a free Little Eagles Baseball Clinic presented by Optim Healthcare and Statesboro Chick-Fil-A on Saturday, Feb. 4th. The one-hour clinic will include fun drills for kids ages 6-12 capped off with an autograph session at the end. While...
Former Eagle QB Jerick McKinnon headed to Super Bowl LVII
Former Georgia Southern quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon will play in Super Bowl LVII. He and his team will face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12, 2023. McKinnon, originally from Marietta, played for Georgia Southern from 2010-2013. A two-year MVP on the team,...
Billy Ben Gunter
Billy Ben Gunter, age 88, passed away Monday January 30, 2023. He was a native and a longtime resident of Bulloch County . He was the owner of Billy Gunter’s Heating and Air for more than forty years. Mr. Gunter was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church...
William “Billy” Cassidy
Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
Dr. Mark “KF4MLT” Aulick memorialized at Amateur Radio Winter Field Day
Dr. Charles Mark “KF4MLT” Aulick, the President of the Statesboro Amateur Radio Society (STARS) died on January 19, 2023. Dr. Aulick died of complications from lymphoma under hospice care. Dr. Aulick was a former professor of math and computer science at Georgia Southern University and an active HAM...
Teresa Davis
Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023. Teresa was born on March 25, 1971 in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler where she spent most of her life thereafter. She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan
Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan, age 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro. Nellie was born in 1930 to the late John Pryor and Vivian Mallard Pryor in Newington, Georgia. She attended Armstrong University and obtained her Associates as a Registered Nurse. During her...
Virginia Ruth Nicholson
Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
Helen Roberson
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Glenn Mosley
Mr. Glenn Mosley age, 59 entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 27, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and was united with Parrish Grove Missionary Baptist church at an early age. He attended the public schools of both Portal and Albany, Georgia and was a 1963 graduate of Albany Public schools. He was formerly employed by ITT Grinell, and Vircon and last employed as a truck driver for Claxton Poultry.
Bret Lee
Mr. Bret Randolph Lee, age 59, died at his residence surrounded by his spouse and children under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College with a degree in Agri-Business. Bret retired after 25 years with Gulfstream Aerospace as a Hydraulics Mechanic. Bret loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and he was a master canner of his vegetables and preserves. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Sybil Lee.
GS offers training to help employees understand needs of military-connected students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses this month. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Ninth annual GreenFest set for Feb. 18 in Downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in Downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest 2023 is to...
GS professor Huffling earns national fellowship
An associate professor in the college of education at Georgia Southern University will be taking part in a national fellowship. Lacey Huffling will be receiving the Gulf Research Program Early-Career Research Fellowship. The fellowship stems from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “This fellowship is important as it...
Shuman Farms presents $2,500 check to Statesboro Food Bank
Last month, Shuman Farms teamed up with Georgia Southern Football QB Kyle Vantrease and pledged to donate five meals locally for every Camellia Bowl ticket sold through the ticket office. Thanks to the generous support of our community and Georgia Southern football fans far and wide, the Shuman family presented...
Repack Your Backpack school supply giveaway is Saturday
Coming back to school after a long winter break and replenishing supplies can be expensive. Luckily, Restoring the Breach hopes to ease the burden on caregivers’ wallets with their Repack Your Backpack event. On Saturday, January 28th, the students of Statesboro can acquire vital tools for everyday school life, such as paper, pens, folders, backpacks, colored pencils, tape, and more.
