ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atherton, CA

Currys oppose townhome project in their Atherton neighborhood, citing ‘safety and privacy'

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uYeK_0kUuMY2h00

ATHERTON, Calif. ( KRON ) — Stephen and Ayesha Curry are opposed to a proposed townhomes project in their Atherton neighborhood, according to a letter they sent to Atherton’s mayor and city manager on Jan. 18. The celebrity couple cites “safety and privacy” concerns as reasons they are against a housing project on 23 Oakwood.

Steph Curry fined $25K after ejection during win against Memphis

The Warriors superstar and his wife asked city leaders not to include a three-story townhome project near their Atherton mansion. If their request isn’t granted, the Currys propose a contingency plan in case the housing project on 23 Oakwood moves forward.

As an alternate plan, the Currys asked the affluent town to invest in “considerably taller” fencing and landscaping to block sight lines into their property.

“Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home,” Stephen and Ayesha Curry wrote in the letter. “With the density being proposed for 23 Oakwood, there are major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us.”

The full letter from Stephen and Ayesha Curry to Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer and George Rodericks can be viewed below.

Currys-Letter-Sent-To-Atherton-Leaders-2 Download

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Currys aren’t the only ones in opposition to the project. A number of Atherton residents have also expressed their objection to building townhomes in the area, according to a 58-page document of public comments. The issue will be discussed in Atherton’s next council meeting on Jan. 31.

An Atherton zip code was listed as the most expensive to live in the United States in 2021. The median home sale price was listed at nearly $7.5 million, according to Property Shark .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Marin offers housing vouchers to Richardson Bay boat dwellers

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin Housing Authority is one step closer to booting dozens of boat dwellers in Richardson Bay off the water and into land-based housing. There are roughly 60 individuals living in vessels and house boats anchored in Richardson Bay, according to Marin County officials. The Richardson Bay Regional Agency was […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed in Tesla crash in San Rafael pool identified

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The woman who died when her car crashed into a pool Saturday has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael. Heeb was driving alone on Saturday morning when she veered off the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a residential inground pool at a home on […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products. The suspects […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
OAKLAND, CA
travelawaits.com

4 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Quaint Northern California Town

As part of a central California road trip along the picturesque and winding Highway 1 hosted by Visit California and Highway 1 Road Trip, we aimed for the bedroom community of Tiburon, a boutique little town of roughly 9,000 people. Tucked just across the bay from the hustle and bustle of San Francisco, Tiburon By The Bay offers a relaxing pace and small-town vibe that was a welcome end to a week of driving, exploring, and outdoor adventure.
TIBURON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay man convicted of impregnating minor

(KRON) — An East Bay man faces life in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse against a minor, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday. Julian Chenychen, 40, impregnated a girl under the age of 18 and she gave birth to a stillborn baby, according to the DA’s […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead in car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy