Currys oppose townhome project in their Atherton neighborhood, citing ‘safety and privacy'

ATHERTON, Calif. ( KRON ) — Stephen and Ayesha Curry are opposed to a proposed townhomes project in their Atherton neighborhood, according to a letter they sent to Atherton’s mayor and city manager on Jan. 18. The celebrity couple cites “safety and privacy” concerns as reasons they are against a housing project on 23 Oakwood.

The Warriors superstar and his wife asked city leaders not to include a three-story townhome project near their Atherton mansion. If their request isn’t granted, the Currys propose a contingency plan in case the housing project on 23 Oakwood moves forward.

As an alternate plan, the Currys asked the affluent town to invest in “considerably taller” fencing and landscaping to block sight lines into their property.

“Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home,” Stephen and Ayesha Curry wrote in the letter. “With the density being proposed for 23 Oakwood, there are major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us.”

The full letter from Stephen and Ayesha Curry to Atherton Mayor Bill Widmer and George Rodericks can be viewed below.

The Currys aren’t the only ones in opposition to the project. A number of Atherton residents have also expressed their objection to building townhomes in the area, according to a 58-page document of public comments. The issue will be discussed in Atherton’s next council meeting on Jan. 31.

An Atherton zip code was listed as the most expensive to live in the United States in 2021. The median home sale price was listed at nearly $7.5 million, according to Property Shark .

