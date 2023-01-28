ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts?

One candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position appears to have a powerful backer in his corner. The Colts have set up a second interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to reports. Callahan’s candidacy is noteworthy for one reason: according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, he has an advocate in... The post Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
CARMEL, IN
Centre Daily

Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Brian Callahan is expected to have second interview with Colts this week

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to have a second interview with the Colts this week, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. It could happen as soon as Wednesday. Callahan had his first interview with the Colts on Jan. 20. He is expected to interview with the Cardinals on Thursday.
NBC Sports

Report: Texans pursuing 49ers' Ryans as next head coach

DeMeco Ryans won't have much time to grieve over the 49ers' rough NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Ryans, one of the most coveted head-coaching candidates, will get a second interview with the Houston Texans this week for their vacancy, ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and KPRC's Aaron Wilson all reported Sunday night, citing sources.
HOUSTON, TX

