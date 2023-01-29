ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Was 6’4 Connor Essegian on 6’9 Matthew Mayer the right matchup for the Badgers?

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday in a 61-51 loss, dropping them to 12-8 on the season after originally starting 11-2. One of their biggest issues? They couldn’t effectively stop guard/forward Matthew Mayer, who scored 26 points on 9/19 shooting, while being matched up against freshman Connor Essegian several times when the starters were in.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Why Badgers HC Greg Gard sat Tyler Wahl for 15 minutes in 1st half vs Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their third consecutive game in a 61-51 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, dropping their sixth in seven games. They significantly struggled offensively, particularly in the first half, where the Badgers shot just 6/33 from the field, scoring only 16 points. A notable omission...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star in-state TE

The Wisconsin Badgers continued to bolster their 2024 class, adding three-star in-state tight end Robert Booker, who announced his commitment on Tuesday. Booker becomes the third commit for the Badgers in the 2024 class, including the second tight end after Wisconsin landed four-star Illinois native Grant Stec on Sunday. Booker...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football position-by-position breakdown: Running Backs

The Wisconsin Badgers have significantly improved their roster with an overload of talent at several key positions, which has come following a coaching change to former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. With the amount of competition at several positions, and with the first transfer portal period officially over, let’s...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Replacing DT Keeanu Benton

The 6’4, 315-pound Keeanu Benton was a very good nose tackle/defensive tackle during his 4 years with the Wisconsin Badgers. Benton finishes his career at Wisconsin with 80 tackles and 9 sacks. Before the NFL Draft, Benton has been making a stronger case for himself to be drafted higher...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Podcast: The Badgers have an offense problem, not a defense problem

On the latest episode of “The Rohan Chakravarthi Show”, Rohan Chakravarthi and a guest discuss the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team having an offense problem, not a defense problem, Luke Fickell and the football team, and more. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the...

