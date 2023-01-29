Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old is left in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle earlier Saturday night in Hinesville. According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the child was walking along the side of Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive before 6:30 p.m. when he came into contact with a vehicle.
WJCL
Police: 43-year-old man struck, killed in Savannah while crossing the street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say one man is dead after being struck by a car. It happened Sunday morning at Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road. According to officers, Dominguez Habacuc, 43, was attempting to walk across Ogeechee when he was struck around...
Pedestrian struck, killed in weekend crash on Ogeechee Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a Savannah man. According to the SPD Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU), 43-year-old Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across cross Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was […]
wtoc.com
Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We do it all the time- cross the street. It’s a simple thing but, if you’re distracted, in can quickly turn unsafe. According to the Hinesville Police Department, so far in 2023, there have been two people hit by cars in the city. In...
wtoc.com
City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
WJCL
Diesel oil spill expected to cause 'significant delays' for Chatham County drivers
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Police say an oil spill is to blame for an interchange being closed Wednesday morning. According to Port Wentworth Police, the Sonny Dixon Interchange between Highway 21 and the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway is closed in both directions after a diesel oil spill. As of 5:30...
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
live5news.com
Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of...
WJCL
Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Road could be closed ‘up to four hours’ after cement truck spills in Savannah
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed the lanes between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue after a cement truck spilled over. The road will be closed for “up to four hours” according to Savannah police officials. Area residents and commuters could be impacted, officials say. Motorists...
WSAV-TV
Local residents concerned over historic preservation efforts in Yamacraw Village
The City of Savannah is in the hot seat today. They are getting grilled by current and former residents of historic Yamacraw Village. Local residents concerned over historic preservation …. The City of Savannah is in the hot seat today. They are getting grilled by current and former residents of...
wtoc.com
100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
blufftonsun.com
Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close
An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Dean Forest Road at I-16 to be closed for 4 days in February
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Dean Forest Road at I-16 will be closed for four days in February. The closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It is expected to end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. During the closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp...
wtoc.com
Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
WJCL
Bodycam Video: SLED investigators collect evidence at the home of Alex Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — On Monday, the jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh saw what investigators did hours after the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Bodycam video introduced into evidence shows South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators collecting items at the Murdaugh home on June 8, 2021.
wtoc.com
Former residents, community members speak against development of Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night, an open house was held on the development of Yamacraw Village. The Housing Authority has been looking into tearing down the current facility and rebuilding. However, former residents and concerned community members think that would make rent unaffordable for those currently living there. The...
Ogeecheeton residents express concerns over construction site dust
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local neighborhood is pleading for help. Residents in Ogeecheeton say dust from a construction site has been polluting their streets and making them sick for over 40 years. Now they’re taking matters into their own hands, by scheduling a press conference for Wednesday, Jan. 31. Residents on Julia Law St. […]
Comments / 0