Hinesville, GA

wtoc.com

12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 12-year-old is left in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle earlier Saturday night in Hinesville. According to Hinesville Police Department Assistant Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the child was walking along the side of Shaw Road and Forest Lake Drive before 6:30 p.m. when he came into contact with a vehicle.
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian struck, killed in weekend crash on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a Savannah man. According to the SPD Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU), 43-year-old Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across cross Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville police asks drivers to be aware of pedestrians

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We do it all the time- cross the street. It’s a simple thing but, if you’re distracted, in can quickly turn unsafe. According to the Hinesville Police Department, so far in 2023, there have been two people hit by cars in the city. In...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

City crews respond to minor sewage spill on Walthour Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Walthour Road and Ballastone Court. Officials say a force main split at City of Savannah Lift Station #58 and impacted the Chatham County drainage catch basin located upstream from the detention pond inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Bluffton child found safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Driver trapped, rescued after Beaufort Co. crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver is recovering after a Sunday afternoon crash left them injured and, for a time, trapped inside their car. The two-vehicle crash was reported at 2 p.m. on Joe Frazier Road by Oak Bluff Court. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and found one of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah Police Chief horrified by Memphis beating death

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The savage beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the now defunct scorpion unit of the Memphis Police Department outrages Lenny Gunther, Chief of Police for the city of Savannah. “I was horrified. I was shocked. I was outraged. I felt betrayed that these officers...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ogeecheeton residents express concerns over construction site dust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local neighborhood is pleading for help. Residents in Ogeecheeton say dust from a construction site has been polluting their streets and making them sick for over 40 years. Now they’re taking matters into their own hands, by scheduling a press conference for Wednesday, Jan. 31. Residents on Julia Law St. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

