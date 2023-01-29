Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
City of Tuscaloosa taking donations for Selma tornado recovery effort
The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. The following are being accepted:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies...
Bham Now
The Central Alabama community has raised over $210K for tornado relief in Selma
People all over the state have come together to support Selma, Alabama since a tornado tore through the community on January 12. As the recovery efforts continue, United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) has partnered with United Way of Selma and Dallas County to launch a trusted donation site that will serve those affected. Keep reading to learn how they’re helping and how you can, too.
gamblingnews.com
Alabama Electronic Bingo Ban Causes Major Lay-Offs at Victoryland Casino
Al.com reported that this was announced by Dr Lewis Benefield, the casino’s president and a veterinarian based in Montgomery. Victoryland Casino President Hopes Business Will Pick Up with New Horse Racing Machines. Despite the setback, Victoryland Casino is seeking to recover by introducing new machines for betting on historical...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff welcomes veteran investigator Tony Green
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West welcomed a new investigator to the office Thursday when veteran law enforcement agent Tony Green joined the department for his first day providing safety services to area citizens. Green, a Buffalo, New York native and retired U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, brings with him over 40...
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
selmasun.com
Dallas County Commission declares emergency at jail to speed up tornado reconstruction
The Dallas County Commission on Monday declared an emergency at the county jail, which will speed up the process of making repairs caused by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a special called meeting on Monday, the commission got a report from construction contractor Steward Construction with photos about the extensive damage to the jail on Selfield Road that includes a destroyed roof, utility units, ceilings and more.
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Greenville Advocate
Phoenix Building Solutions opening in Greenville
Jimmy Chapman, the General Manager of Phoenix Building Solutions Limited, opened up the Wednesday evening event by giving all interested people, of which there were quite a few, the grand tour of the new facility here in Greenville. The plant, located on Old Stage Road next to Montgomery Technology, Inc....
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
selmasun.com
Dallas County Commission votes to pick up tornado debris in-house
Dallas County will be picking up its tornado debris in-house. The Commission voted unanimously in a special called meeting Monday to skip using contractors and instead do it themselves using existing staff and five county dump trucks. The county also approved spending $50,000 to buy a grapple truck needed to...
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 reward for nearly 5-year-old cold case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may help solve a nearly 5-year-old cold case. 31-year-old Latricia McDade was shot and killed on September 20, 2018, in the 200 block of Alabama River Parkway. Once officers arrived, they found McDade with a life-threatening gunshot wound....
alabamanews.net
Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed. The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The regular hours for the...
WSFA
Family donates $10K to feed Elmore County students
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - For students at Airport Road Intermediate School, lunchtime can be an escape from the classroom. It is a time to cut up and eat with friends, but for some students it is their only meal of the day. “We feel very confident that there are many...
wvasfm.org
Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief
A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
