Sporting News

Why New Zealand Rugby is about to be 'hit with a big old shock'

The All Blacks have been “blessed” with some world class first-fives over the years, including the likes of Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett. But the All Blacks’ playmaking stocks are set to be put to the test. After a generation of success, glory and excellence, the All...
Sporting News

'It's a relief': How the ABs 7s stunned RSA in Cup final

The All Blacks Sevens walked down the North-West tunnel at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium with heads hung low following a painful defeat to fierce rivals South Africa on Saturday. After last weekend’s painful defeat to Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens Cup final, the New Zealand Men’s team travelled across the ditch for a chance at redemption.
Sporting News

NRL 2023: The Sporting News' 10 bold predictions for upcoming season

The NRL season is fast approaching, with plenty of exciting storylines set to play out over the next eight months. Penrith will be looking to make it three-straight premierships, Wests Tigers will be looking to end a lengthy finals drought, while the likes of the Cowboys and Sharks will look to build on the momentum built last year.
Sporting News

India vs. Australia live stream: How to watch the Test cricket series in Australia

Australia are travelling to the subcontinent to face India in a highly-anticipated four-match Test series across February and March. Fresh off recent respective series wins, both nations are in strong form with bat and ball. Can Australia claim their first Test series victory against India since 2015, and their first...
Sporting News

Could Karl Oloapu's arrival spell disaster for Kyle Flanagan at the Bulldogs?

Canterbury have signed one of the hottest young prospects in rugby league on a long-term deal - and it could spell disaster for current halfback Kyle Flanagan. Kyle Oloapu - the Australian Schoolboys captain and prodigious playmaking talent - has inked a four-year NRL contract with the Bulldogs, leaving the Broncos after a messy contract saga.
Sporting News

Josh Reynolds completes remarkable comeback at Canterbury, signs one-year deal

Josh Reynolds has moved one step closer to completing a fairytale comeback at Canterbury after earning a spot on the club’s top 30 roster for 2023. The favourite son agreed to a one-year contract after initially being brought back to Belmore during the pre-season on a train-and-trial deal. Reynolds...
Sporting News

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold signs contract extension through 2026 World Cup

Graham Arnold will lead the Socceroos through their next World Cup campaign. Football Australia confirmed the 59-year-old has signed on until the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America, capping a remarkable turnaround following calls for him to be replaced during Australia’s stuttering qualification run for the Qatar tournament.
Sporting News

India vs Australia: What time does the first Test start in Australia?

The first Test between India and Australia is right around the corner. Andrew McDonald's side will be looking to claim their first series win in India since 2005. Fortunately for Australian fans, the opening Test is at a relatively convenient time, despite the time difference. The Sporting News has all...

