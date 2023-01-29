WATCH: Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino Has The Hot Hand Early Against Ohio State
Jalen Hood-Schifino started Saturday's game against Ohio State a perfect 4-for-4 shooting with 11 points in the first six-plus minutes of action.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jalen Hood-Schifino has 11 points in the first six minutes and four seconds of Indiana's Saturday night matchup against Ohio State.
The 6-foot-6 freshman point guard is a perfect 4-for-4 overall and 3-for-3 from 3-point land, including this pull-up jumper.
Hood-Schifino was in a bit of a shooting slump the last two games, but that's clearly past him now. He scored just two points against Michigan State on Sunday and finished with six points on 2-for-11 shooting against Minnesota on Wednesday, but he's surpassed those totals early on in this game.
Next up for Indiana is a road trip out east to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday inside the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. Under first-year coach Kevin Willard, Maryland holds a 14-7 record with a 5-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Terrapins defeated Nebraska 82-63 earlier on Saturday and have won three of their last four games.
