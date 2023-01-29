Trayce Jackson-Davis Throws Down Dunk to Give Hoosiers a Lead

Watch this replay of Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis's dunk to give Indiana basketball the edge over Ohio State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's a loud one in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as the Hoosiers welcome in Ohio State on Saturday night. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis gets an early dunk to give the Hoosiers an early three-point lead.

With just under 13 minutes left in the half, Jackson-Davis started at the top of the key, made his way through the lane around a man-to-man defense before throwing down a dunk on the left side of the hoop.

As of the middle of the first half, freshman forward Jalen Hood-Schifino is leading all scorers with 14 points on a perfect game thus far.

Watch the full replay embedded in the tweet below courtesy of Big Ten Network.

Indiana and Ohio State by the numbers:

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers' offense with 19.7 points per game as one of two players in double-figure scoring. He's part of a cream and crimson offense ranked second in the Big Ten averaging 70.8 points per contest behind Iowa with 80.7.

Buckeyes freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh leads the charge for Ohio State with 17.4 points per game as one of three Buckeyes in double-figure scoring. Ohio State's offense is ranked right behind Indiana in the Big with a team producing 77.1 points per game.

Indiana holds a 5-4 conference record while Ohio State trails with a 3-6 Big Ten record nearing the bottom of the league.

Up next, Indiana will head to College Park for a battle against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, Jan. 31 before facing in-state rival Purdue at home on Saturday, Feb. 4.

