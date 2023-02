It's a reality the NFL officials are going to miss calls during the course of a game. But when multiple missed calls all go one way, fans watching the game take notice. In the fourth quarter alone of Sunday's Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship, multiple borderline calls and non-calls, plus a confusing officiating error, all went the Chiefs' way, much to the chagrin of Bengals coach Zac Taylor and his team.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO