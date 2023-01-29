ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills DB Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly for 1st Time: 'Just the Beginning!'

By Zach Dimmitt
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has spoken publicly for the first time since his on-field health scare shook the world of sports.

The Buffalo Bills are officially in the offseason after a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday.

But the work from Bills safety Damar Hamlin isn't stopping anytime soon, as he continues to get back to full health after suffering from cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

And on Saturday, Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since his on-field health scare shook the world of sports and the country.

"Now that my brothers have closed out a strong winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally a good time to share a few things."

Hamlin admitted that waiting to speak publicly was important to him based on the timing of his recovery and the Bills' season coming to an end.

"I think it was important to me to wait and speak publicly at the right time," he said. "There was just a lot to process."

Before the Bills-Bengals postseason matchup, a health update for Hamlin stated that he still has a long road ahead, as he "still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly."

But it's clear that he's on a incredible path of recovery.

"This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world," Hamlin said.

