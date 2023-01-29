Read full article on original website
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
McDonald's president who made $7.4 million last year says proposal to pay fast-food workers $22 an hour is 'costly and job-destroying'
McDonald's president calls AB 257, or the FAST Act, 'costly and job-destroying.' A coalition led by chains like McDonald's has secured a referendum vote in November 2024.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Korean Government to Adopt Cryptocurrency Tracking System Within 5 Months – Regulation Bitcoin News
The South Korean authorities will undertake a cryptocurrency monitoring system throughout the first half of this yr, the nation’s Ministry of Justice reportedly introduced. The monitoring system might be used to watch and analyze crypto transactions, significantly to uncover the sources of unlawful funds. South Korea to Begin Monitoring...
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice
ChatGPT-like success tends to happen very quickly, says Elad Gil. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI has captured imaginations around the world and drawn hefty investments from Microsoft, which said this month it plans to sink billions into the venture and incorporate its technology into a wide range of its products.
In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future
As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.
Goldman Sachs employees were laid off at ‘meetings’ they had been emailed calendar invites for: Report
Add “David’s Demolition Day” at Goldman Sachs to the debate on proper layoffs etiquette.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin just lately noticed a rise in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has additionally just lately seen a spike in its each day lively addresses. Whale exercise has elevated for Dogecoin [DOGE], which can be the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, based on CoinMarketCap. Whales’ motion boosted the token value and impacted another indicators as effectively.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Cosmos Crypto Price is Surging: How High Will ATOM Go?
Cosmos crypto worth has slowly continued its bullish pattern prior to now few weeks. ATOM, its crypto coin surged to a excessive of $14.33, the best level since November 8. Like different most cryptocurrencies, the coin has surged by about 70% from the bottom stage in December. Ecosystem progress. ATOM...
cryptonewsbtc.org
With The Rise Of Dogecoin, Is It Right Time To Invest In Meme Coins?
Dogecoin is among the high meme coins which have supplied buyers with large returns. Previously 2 years, DOGE value has witnessed immense progress and its effectivity is among the elements that leads the coin in direction of a bullish run. The success of this meme coin is intently linked to...
cryptonewsbtc.org
How Bitcoin mining saved Africa’s oldest national park from bankruptcy
Virunga Nationwide Park within the Democratic Republic of the Congo has develop into the primary nationwide park on this planet to run a Bitcoin (BTC) mine in an effort to guard its forests and wildlife. Cointelegraph spoke with Sébastien Gouspillou, CEO of Large Block Inexperienced Providers, and the person who launched Bitcoin mining to the park.
cryptonewsbtc.org
DeFi Exchanges and Derivatives on Fire Amid a Leg Up in TVL
New crypto narratives are rising this 12 months and decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives are amongst them. The expansion of earlier years is more likely to proceed into 2023. DeFi derivatives have had an explosive entrance into the crypto ecosystem. Regardless of the 2022 bear market, main gamers have carried out...
