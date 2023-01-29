ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Perry's 18 lead North Texas past UTEP 52-42

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry’s 18 points helped North Texas defeat UTEP 52-42 on Saturday night.

Perry shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 Conference USA). Aaron Scott scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Kai Huntsberry recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Shamar Givance led the Miners (11-10, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. UTEP also got 11 points and six rebounds from Ze’Rik Onyema.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

