Detroit protestors call for police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols to be jailed

When Darrell Ewing landed in the Wayne County Jail a year and a half ago, he found a lot of people struggling. Courts were backed up because of the pandemic, and Ewing said people around him lost loved ones or saw relationships fall apart while they waited – sometimes for years – for their trials to begin. On top of that, no one in the jail had been able to see their friends or family since the jail shut down in-person visitation when COVID broke out in March of 2020.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO