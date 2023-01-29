ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 9

James Zeke Zucco
3d ago

& Lets not forget JJ WATT retired without a ring Could his brothers talk him into 1 more yr in Pittsburgh ??? FAMILY AFFAIR

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Make Major Signing

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a season where the team finished 9-8 and suffered a first-round playoff loss in the wild-card round against the Buffalo Bills, which was a successful first season for first-year head coach and offensive mastermind, Mike McDaniel.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory

Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft

Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus

For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nfltraderumors.co

2023 NFL Draft Visit Tracker

We will be tracking pre-draft meetings with prospects for teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft set to start on Thursday, April 27. Be sure to check back here throughout the offseason for updates to the 2023 NFL Draft Visit Tracker. NFL teams can speak with draft-eligible players at any...
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Make Roster Move At Wide Receiver For Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs made a move at wide receiver. The Kansas City Chiefs were busy at work getting their roster together to prepare for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs survived an exciting AFC Championship Game that saw them kick a game-winning field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Chiefs will prepare for the hardest challenge of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Directly Contradicts Matt Canada; Revealing Kenny Pickett Did Not Have Hot Options

The Pittsburgh Steelers were in a period of transition in 2022. Ben Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2021 season and the Steelers did not seem to have a quarterback succession plan in place. When teams lose a Hall of Fame quarterback, they often wander in the wilderness of the NFL for a few seasons until they find a qualified successor. Steelers fans endured a 25-year journey after the last Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw retired.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2023 New York Jets Mock Draft

It’s that time again. Senior Bowl Week in Mobile has gotten underway, which means the NFL Draft will be here before we know it. In roughly three months, the New York Jets will have an opportunity to continue adding young talent and build on a big-time haul put together by Joe Douglas in 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy