So stupid! It's no different than a bunch of people protesting in China Town for something horrible that takes place in China. Candidly, I haven't watched the released videos, but no matter what is on the video, I am certain there are no SLC Police Officers on it. When protests happen at a completely different Police Department than the Police Department where the incident took place that inspired the Protest in the first place it diminishes the importance of the Protest actually happening where the incident took place. It just makes it look like they are protesting to protest, and their hatred towards law enforcement isn't inspired by any particular incident. Rather, it's inspired by their hatred towards all Police. It's an unnecessary distraction, and it's painfully obvious that these Protesters are self-serving and exploiting a tragedy to push their messege of hatred.
When you have a Communist Mayor and a bought out Governor that don’t believe in Laws, you have Communist Antifa of which George Soros is paying for! His Red Army!
Get on a bus head to Memphis. Go protest over there where yr support matters.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
Comments / 24