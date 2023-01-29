ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Shane Edwards
3d ago

So stupid! It's no different than a bunch of people protesting in China Town for something horrible that takes place in China. Candidly, I haven't watched the released videos, but no matter what is on the video, I am certain there are no SLC Police Officers on it. When protests happen at a completely different Police Department than the Police Department where the incident took place that inspired the Protest in the first place it diminishes the importance of the Protest actually happening where the incident took place. It just makes it look like they are protesting to protest, and their hatred towards law enforcement isn't inspired by any particular incident. Rather, it's inspired by their hatred towards all Police. It's an unnecessary distraction, and it's painfully obvious that these Protesters are self-serving and exploiting a tragedy to push their messege of hatred.

14
Linda Trost
3d ago

When you have a Communist Mayor and a bought out Governor that don’t believe in Laws, you have Communist Antifa of which George Soros is paying for! His Red Army!

6
Gene Miller
3d ago

Get on a bus head to Memphis. Go protest over there where yr support matters.

20
 

ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD responds to scene of fatal auto-pedestrian crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have responded to the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash. The scene is at 1200 West and 600 North. “All drivers are on scene and are cooperating with the investigation,” says a SLCPD tweet issued...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Kearns woman, Salt Lake City man arrested for felony retail theft

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people for felony retail theft stemming from an incident at an Outlets Park City business last week. Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store employees reported a man and woman stole multiple items and left without paying, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, near another business in the Kimball Junction area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food

Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
LAYTON, UT
utahstories.com

Salt Lake City Businesses that Closed and Businesses that Thrive

The downtown Salt Lake City retail and restaurant marketplace has seen some big shake-ups since the end of lockdowns. The demolition of the former Sears, which bookended State Street for over 65 years, now leaves a very large visible void. But State Street has seen some positive developments. iconoCLAD clothing (which offers costumes and clothing for festivals and raves) opened their second location at 855 State. A new coffee shop, Merch Coffee at 1550 South State, opened by Adam and Shelby, now serves the area and SLCC South campus students.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

