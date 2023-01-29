Read full article on original website
Jeff Kurtz
4d ago
If I were the Head coach of the Steelers! I would have turned the play calling over to Mike Sullivan!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
San Francisco 49ers reportedly have ‘very low’ confidence in Trey Lance entering 2023
The San Francisco 49ers lost the NFC Championship Game on Sunday after injuries forced them to use a fourth-string quarterback.
Boomer & Gio get in heated debate when Gio rips refs for decisive penalty on Bengals
Gio ripped the officials for calling unnecessary roughness on Joseph Ossai at the end of Sunday’s game, and Boomer said he sounded “like a maniac.”
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Reportedly in Line for ‘Monster Extension’ After Season Ends
As the starting quarterback for a Super Bowl team, win or lose, Philadelphia Eagle, Jalen Hurts, will be getting a contract extension after the season is officially over, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts will be entering the last year of his rookie contract, and...
Yardbarker
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Contract Extension Speculated To Possibly Happen In The Near Future
Despite the overwhelming amount of success in his 17-year coaching career, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has his usual critics. Every season, like clockwork, there is always a small group of fans calling for Tomlin's job. Now this isn't to say he is perfect. His coordinator hires over the years have left a lot to be desired.
Ravens' Expected Decision On Lamar Jackson's Future Revealed
Jackson, a former MVP, is set to become a free agent this offseason.
Yardbarker
NFL legend Kurt Warner says current players have no idea who he is
Kurt Warner is one of the greatest to have ever thrown an NFL football, and he has a legendary story and career. No, he'll never have the rings of Tom Brady or get the hype of a prime Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, but Warner is a Hall of Famer in his own right.
Yardbarker
Steelers Potential 2023 FA Target Taylor Lewan Blasts TJ Watt During Uncensored Rant
The 2022 season should have taught the Pittsburgh Steelers one lesson above all: TJ Watt is the franchise. This is not an earth-shattering revelation for fans of the black and gold. Watt missed seven games after a pectoral injury that could have sidelined him for the entire regular season. The Steelers went 1-6 without the 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year and 8-2 with him. Watt will not get any MVP votes, but he certainly should.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why The Steelers Extending Mike Tomlin's Contract In 2023 Would Be The Wrong Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers could very well negotiate another extension for head coach, Mike Tomlin, during the 2023 off-season according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The report came out on Tuesday and even though the team's leader is under contract through the 2024 season, leadership may look to lock him in Pittsburgh longer than that over the course of the next few months.
Yardbarker
Steelers Going to Get Two Star Coaching Additions This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to head into the 2023 season with just one Brian Flores-like coach, but two. The Steelers are headed into the offseason with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator, and while that stone is set in place, it doesn't mean they're done with the coaching staff. Art Rooney II made it very clear they are open to adjustments, and they could luck out and get both of their biggest weapons in one offseason.
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
Yardbarker
Ex-Steelers Coach Mark Whipple Heard Rumors Centered Around Him And Kenny Pickett Reuniting For 2023
Way before the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season came to a premature end, fans and analysts were speculating on the fate of the much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. Canada, who just finished his second season as the OC, was previously the Steelers quarterbacks coach for one year, has come under fire for poor offensive performances.
Yardbarker
BR Suggests Steelers Cut Ties With A Veteran Defensive Lineman
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager, Omar Khan has a ton of decisions to make this off-season. He will likely have to cut ties with a couple of veterans, something GM's have to do every year. Cornerback William Jackson III makes sense as a possible cap casualty, and he's been discussed as just that.
Yardbarker
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Breaking: Kellen Moore Lands New Job On Monday
It didn't take former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore very long to find a new NFL job. Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers fired Joe Brady after losing to the Jaguars in the first round of the AFC Playoffs. ...
Comments / 14