Wheeling, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards

PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Weirton, West Virginia

Places to visit in Weirton, WV. The city of Weirton, West Virginia, is located in the northern portion of the Northern Panhandle region. It is a place where you can enjoy an excellent vacation. The city has some activities for all ages but also a quaint and suburban feel. It’s a great place to retire.
WEIRTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79

Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
FAIRMONT, WV
weelunk.com

This Local Farm is Rooted in Sweet History

Nestled away in the rolling hills of Wellsburg’s countryside sits Family Roots Farm, a 250-year-old homestead that specializes in sweets. Homesteaded by Henry Hervey in the 1770s, the Brooke County farm has been passed through the Hervey family for eight generations. Today, the farm is owned by Fred Hervey and operated by his daughter, Britney. Together, they work to churn out tasty treats all year long.
WELLSBURG, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

There are a lot of entertainment options in Morgantown this weekend. After the stress of the first exams of the semester, students who want to relax and step away from campus for a while may consider the following events. This week, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a concert, a comedy tour...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: Oreo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia

Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV

