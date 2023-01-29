Read full article on original website
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here […]
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards
PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Weirton, West Virginia
Places to visit in Weirton, WV. The city of Weirton, West Virginia, is located in the northern portion of the Northern Panhandle region. It is a place where you can enjoy an excellent vacation. The city has some activities for all ages but also a quaint and suburban feel. It’s a great place to retire.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
weelunk.com
This Local Farm is Rooted in Sweet History
Nestled away in the rolling hills of Wellsburg’s countryside sits Family Roots Farm, a 250-year-old homestead that specializes in sweets. Homesteaded by Henry Hervey in the 1770s, the Brooke County farm has been passed through the Hervey family for eight generations. Today, the farm is owned by Fred Hervey and operated by his daughter, Britney. Together, they work to churn out tasty treats all year long.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
There are a lot of entertainment options in Morgantown this weekend. After the stress of the first exams of the semester, students who want to relax and step away from campus for a while may consider the following events. This week, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a concert, a comedy tour...
WDTV
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
Viennese Winter Ball Cotillion puts on the ritz at Stifel Fine Arts Center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Viennese Winter Ball may be a week away, but its cotillion of 20 high school seniors have already made their grand debut. They descended the red-carpeted staircase of the Stifel Fine Arts Center to introduce themselves to the Patron Party, held every year for the benefit of the Wheeling Symphony. […]
WTRF
Civic Empathy in Ohio County: “A glimpse into the psyche of the minority amongst the majority”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “If people can learn from someone in history to have empathy for others, they can do the same thing in the present.”. This is the message behind the Ohio County Public Library’s Civic Empathy exhibit in collaboration with the Heinz History Center of Pittsburgh.
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Oreo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
Morgantown Wow Factory offers clay hand-building classes and more
The Wow Factory in Morgantown is showing off a variety of different hands-on events, such as clay hand-building, which has one of their trained instructors guide participants to create a house luminary.
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
WTRF
Portrait is presented to Wheeling entrepreneur’s homeplace after 120 years elsewhere
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) A portrait of Samuel Bloch of Wheeling has been presented to his homeplace. Born in 1850, the co-founder of Bloch Brothers Tobacco actually lived in the mansion now known as Elmhurst the House of Friendship. His portrait hung for generations in the Ohio Valley Medical Center...
WTRF
WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Metro News
Form Energy says $760 million project will pay off for West Virginia
Form Energy’s cutting-edge battery factory represents a major investment in West Virginia — and also a major investment by West Virginians. The $760 million initial phase on the site of the old Weirton steel mill in Hancock County is meant to produce 750 well-paying jobs. The iron-air battery manufacturing plant is financed by millions of dollars of private investments, but there are also millions of public dollars going toward the project.
