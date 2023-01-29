Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC Is Looking for Digital Asset, Tokenization Professionals
The crypto-asset industry might have been struggling during the past year, however, global banking institution HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) is looking to enhance its expertise in the area, advertising for senior digital assets and tokenization professionals. The new roles, both at HSBC‘s Global Private Banking and Wealth (GPBW) business and both...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Okcoin Introduces New Unified Account and Latest API Version
On January 6, 2023, Okcoin launched its new Unified Account and API v5 (they skipped v4 since some of their users consider the number “4” bad luck). Okcoin is excited to share “this upgraded, more seamless trading experience with a select group of users.”. Over the next...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Looks to Support Innovation as HM Treasury Plans to Regulate Crypto, Launches Consultation Seeking Industry Input
The UK government has announced its intent to “robustly regulate crypto-asset activities.” In recent years, the UK has expressed its intent to become a crypto hub – supporting innovation while crafting a regime that provides sufficient consumer protections and transparency. The goal is to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to grow the economy while enabling innovation. Crypto assets will be regulated similarly to traditional financial offerings.
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance, Mastercard Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Binance and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are excited to announce the launch of Binance Card in Brazil. Brazil is among “the top ten markets for Binance globally and becomes the second country in Latin America to have the product, following its release last year in Argentina.”. The prepaid card is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Twitter Wants to Provide Payments and it Should
Multiple reports today indicate that Elon Musk wants to incorporate payments as a service within Twitter. The initial source of information was an article published in the FT today that indicated Musk would start with fiat currencies and perhaps add cryptocurrency in the future. Twitter is apparently seeking regulatory approval in various jurisdictions to pursue its ambition to become a social Fintech and digital wallet.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Paysend Remains Focused on Making Financial Services an Enabler to Business Growth
Large enterprises today are facing significant macroeconomic uncertainty across the world, according to an update from Paysend. Alexander Budyakov, Enterprise Business Executive, Paysend, notes that the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic continues “to disrupt markets and supply chains whilst inflationary pressures and fluctuating currency markets are complicating cross-border trade.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Engage People to Enable bp Customers to Pay with their Reward Points at the Pump
Engage People, which claims to be the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points (PwP) directly at checkout, announced it is partnering with Velocity Logic, a reward technology company, “to allow bp retail consumers to use their loyalty and rewards points at the pump.”. bp...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech UK Report: Funding Sinks in 2022
A new report indicates that Fintech funding declined in 2022 as the sector was impacted by a challenging market. According to Tracxn, private Fintech firms in the UK raised a total of $11.2 billion in 2022, a drop of 13% from the year prior. In 2021, Fintechs raised $12.9 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Consumer Spending Recovery Observed on Alipay Platform Around Chinese New Year: Report
As this year’s week-long Chinese New Year holiday comes to an end, Ant Group would like to share some observations on Chinese consumers’ spring festival spending and trends. These findings “provide a snapshot of recovering consumption in China’s domestic market and outbound tourism market.”. Main findings...
crowdfundinsider.com
Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Announces Licensing of Finance Firms Focused on Debt-based Crowdfunding
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced the licensing of two finance companies that are “specialized in debt-based crowdfunding, namely: Forus and Tameed.”. The licenses were “granted to the companies after successful testing of their solutions in SAMA’s Regulatory Sandbox; an experimental environment dedicated to innovative financial products and services in Saudi Arabia.”
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region Fintech Firm Wafeq Raises $3M via Seed Round Led by Raed Ventures
Wafeq, a modern and easy-to-use accounting platform, has announced the completion of its $3 million seed round. The Dubai-headquartered company’s seed round was “led Raed Ventures by and saw participation from Wamda Capital, both of which are two of the most prominent names in the region’s early-stage funding ecosystem.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: India’s BharatX, Snitch to Offer “SnitchPay”, Consumers Empowered with a Buy Now Pay Later Option
BharatX, an emerging white labelled credit enabler for e-commerce merchants, has announced its partnership with Snitch – an online men’s clothing brand to offer buy now pay later services. Through the “SnitchPay” feature powered by BharatX, customers will be able “to pay for their purchases in three instalments,...
crowdfundinsider.com
ConsenSys Introduces MetaMask Learn, the Next Step in “Democratizing” Web3
ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, announced its newest initiative, MetaMask Learn. MetaMask Learn is “a free-to-use resource available in 10 languages for anyone interested in learning about web3.” It provides “an interactive MetaMask UI environment to help onboard those new to self-custody, and guides users through the most common topics to help them get started in web3.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Inscribe Secures $25M in Funding to Combat Financial Fraud with AI
Groceries, transportation, relationships, entertainment, and more are all now “available at the swipe of a smartphone,” the team at Inscribe notes in a blog post. Buyers have come “to not only enjoy — but expect — frictionless interactions that provide instant gratification.” Fast response times are “no longer a perk; they’re the most important attribute of the customer experience,” Inscribe writes in a recent update.
crowdfundinsider.com
Yobi, the AI enhanced Communication App for SMBs, Announces $2.37M Seed Funding
Yobi, the AI-focused customer communications app catering specifically to the small business community, announced that it has raised a total of $2.37M as part of its oversubscribed seed round. The funds from the investment round will “support company operations, team expansion and product innovation.”. The capital will “go toward...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: FIO Protocol Launches NFT Domains Wrapped on Polygon Blockchain
FIO Protocol, the decentralized solution for global blockchain usability, has announced the launch of FIO Domain wrapping on the Polygon blockchain. Wrapping is the process of taking a token “from one blockchain and making it available for use on another.”. This launch moves FIO Protocol “into the $31.4 billion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Checkout.com Looks to Challenge Stripe, Makes Leadership Changes in the US
Checkout.com announced leadership changes described as a “significant step” in its expansion in the US as it aims to challenge market leader Stripe. Based in London, Checkout.com launched in 2012, becoming an authorized payment institution. and then an electronic money institution (EMI) in 2017. In 2022, Checkout.com raised $1 billion in Series D funding at a $40 billion valuation. Now North America is in the Fintechs sights.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Lists Hedge Fund Asia Genesis
Digital securities exchange ADDX has listed another alternative asset on its marketplace. The most recent offering is for the hedge fund Asia Genesis. According to ADDX, Asia Genesis is an Asia-focused macro hedge fund that aims to provide both capital preservation and positive annual compounding. Net return for 2022 was reported at +15.3%. The fund is said to trade exclusively in highly liquid exchange-listed futures and options. There is a monthly redemption option with no lock-in periods.
crowdfundinsider.com
PrimaryBid, Winterflood to Advance UK Retail Investor Participation in Equity Markets
PrimaryBid and Winterflood announced a collaboration to further advance UK retail investor participation in equity and debt capital markets, including IPOs and follow-on fundraises. Together the firms will “offer API integration to any stockbroker or wealth manager wishing to distribute primary market deals to retail investor clients, leveraging the UK’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
London based Regtech docStribute, Penrith Building Society to Create Sustainable Communication Platform
DocStribute, the “smart” solution that allows immutable file sharing for a wide range of industries using distributed ledger technology (DLT), is now “available to members of Penrith Building Society, digitizing member communications.”. London-based RegTech startup docStribute has joined forces with Penrith Building Society in order “to make...
Comments / 0