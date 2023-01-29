ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren

In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Improving Missouri’s Sunshine Law

The 50-year golden anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law has led me to reflect on what could be done to restore the vision of Missouri’s original Sunshine Law sponsors. Recent news stories and editorials of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Kansas City Star concluded the Sunshine Law needs an “overhaul.” I could not agree more […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Improving Missouri’s Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
missouriindependent.com

Missouri bill would relax rules for receiving treatment from physical therapists

Physical therapists in Missouri would be allowed to evaluate and treat patients without a referral from a doctor under legislation that received initial approval in the state Senate Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, only applies to physical therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Missouri Senate bills would change ballot initiative process

(The Center Square) – A number of bills filed in the Missouri legislature would change the way constitutional amendments and laws would make it to the ballot and the number of votes required to pass. Currently, initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments must be signed by 8% of voters in two-thirds of Missouri’s congressional districts. Once signatures are verified, initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments must be approved by a simple majority of votes cast to take effect. ...
MISSOURI STATE
nextstl.com

Governor Parson Proposes $859M Driving Subsidy

My, my how times have changed. In 2015 fresh off the heels of the proposed sales tax increase for transportation (mostly for highways) going down in flames in August of 2014, MoDOT came up with the Missouri 325 plan. It was an austerity plan based on only $325M in state funding for road construction. Many hands were rung at the prospect that the state might not have enough funding to match the potential amount it could get from the Federal government. Since then in 2018 a gas tax increase put before voters also went down in flames. For a few years it appeared the state’s addiction to road building might be held in check. Perhaps we could discuss whether the state’s bloated and insolvent road network needed reform.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Beginning this Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will pay more for electricity use. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the increase that begins February 1. For the average user, the fuel adjustment rate is currently $2.70. The new rate will increase to $6.27 for the average user. The commission says the fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Carscoops

Missouri Bill Wants To Ban Legislature Requiring Businesses To Pay For EV Infrastructure

Members of the Missouri House committee are arguing that requiring businesses to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms. Instead, the government wants to ensure that cities and counties that do require such installation to pay the bill themselves. The bill is backed both by fossil fuel interests and the Missouri Retailers Association.
MISSOURI STATE
kdhx.org

‘Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage’ documents German history

Missouri Life Media’s documentary “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” maintains, with persuasive evidence, that among the contributors to Missouri history and contemporary culture “no other immigrant group has had a greater influence than the Germans.” Through a ninety-minute survey of agriculture, science, arts, education, religion, building practices, and wars, a diverse group of knowledgeable individuals describes the enduring German legacy.
MISSOURI STATE
FanSided

Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri

What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
SEDALIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

State Senator Introduces New Women’s Healthcare Bill

Missouri State Senator Elaine Gannon of Desoto has filed a bill aimed at protecting healthcare for new low-income mothers. The bill would extend Medicare coverage for these mothers from the current 60 days post-birth to one year post-birth. Gannon says she’s focused on improving the state’s maternal mortality rate.
MISSOURI STATE
lewispnj.com

Open enrollment gets a third try in the Missouri legislature

The third iteration of Rep. Brad Pollitt’s open enrollment bill was discussed Wednesday in the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Pollitt, R-Sedalia, fielded questions regarding the changes the bill has gone through over the years and how it would affect Missouri schools and students. The bill seeks to...
MISSOURI STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
MISSOURI STATE

