Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren
In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
Capitol Perspectives: Improving Missouri’s Sunshine Law
The 50-year golden anniversary of Missouri’s Sunshine Law has led me to reflect on what could be done to restore the vision of Missouri’s original Sunshine Law sponsors. Recent news stories and editorials of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Kansas City Star concluded the Sunshine Law needs an “overhaul.” I could not agree more […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Improving Missouri’s Sunshine Law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
missouriindependent.com
Lawmaker proposes local control plan to opt Missouri districts out of state standards
A Republican legislator wants to find a way for some Missouri school districts to opt out the state’s accreditation program. State Sen. Jill Carter, R-Granby, pitched her bill to the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday as a way for districts to “get out from the heavy hand of the department of education.”
Missouri lawmaker re-files legislation to make MSHSAA mandated reporters
A Missouri lawmaker has again re-filed legislation to ensure employees of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) are mandated reporters.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
missouriindependent.com
Missouri bill would relax rules for receiving treatment from physical therapists
Physical therapists in Missouri would be allowed to evaluate and treat patients without a referral from a doctor under legislation that received initial approval in the state Senate Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, only applies to physical therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least...
Why the Missouri State Teachers Association is against open enrollment, Parents’ Bill of Rights
Later this week, the Missouri Senate will be debating a "Parents' Bill of Rights," requiring districts to post what they are teaching online.
Missouri Senate bills would change ballot initiative process
(The Center Square) – A number of bills filed in the Missouri legislature would change the way constitutional amendments and laws would make it to the ballot and the number of votes required to pass. Currently, initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments must be signed by 8% of voters in two-thirds of Missouri’s congressional districts. Once signatures are verified, initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments must be approved by a simple majority of votes cast to take effect. ...
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General won't back off legal threats against school district over a drag show
Earlier this month, drag performers from the group Nclusion Plus put on a musical show at the annual Columbia Values Diversity Breakfast. About 30 middle school students from Columbia Public Schools were among the 1,000 attendees. Missouri Attorney General Bailey subsequently sent letters to Columbia Public Schools arguing that the...
nextstl.com
Governor Parson Proposes $859M Driving Subsidy
My, my how times have changed. In 2015 fresh off the heels of the proposed sales tax increase for transportation (mostly for highways) going down in flames in August of 2014, MoDOT came up with the Missouri 325 plan. It was an austerity plan based on only $325M in state funding for road construction. Many hands were rung at the prospect that the state might not have enough funding to match the potential amount it could get from the Federal government. Since then in 2018 a gas tax increase put before voters also went down in flames. For a few years it appeared the state’s addiction to road building might be held in check. Perhaps we could discuss whether the state’s bloated and insolvent road network needed reform.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 30th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Beginning this Wednesday, Ameren Missouri customers will pay more for electricity use. The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the increase that begins February 1. For the average user, the fuel adjustment rate is currently $2.70. The new rate will increase to $6.27 for the average user. The commission says the fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing. Ameren Missouri provides service to about 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern Missouri.
Carscoops
Missouri Bill Wants To Ban Legislature Requiring Businesses To Pay For EV Infrastructure
Members of the Missouri House committee are arguing that requiring businesses to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms. Instead, the government wants to ensure that cities and counties that do require such installation to pay the bill themselves. The bill is backed both by fossil fuel interests and the Missouri Retailers Association.
kdhx.org
‘Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage’ documents German history
Missouri Life Media’s documentary “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” maintains, with persuasive evidence, that among the contributors to Missouri history and contemporary culture “no other immigrant group has had a greater influence than the Germans.” Through a ninety-minute survey of agriculture, science, arts, education, religion, building practices, and wars, a diverse group of knowledgeable individuals describes the enduring German legacy.
Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri
What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
Mass shootings lead to widening divide on gun policies in Missouri, other states
Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. But rather than provoking a unified response from elected officials, each additional shooting seems to be widening the political divide on gun policy among states.
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
Marijuana use in private homes will soon be allowed in Missouri, but marijuana consumption in public still won’t be permitted.
mymoinfo.com
State Senator Introduces New Women’s Healthcare Bill
Missouri State Senator Elaine Gannon of Desoto has filed a bill aimed at protecting healthcare for new low-income mothers. The bill would extend Medicare coverage for these mothers from the current 60 days post-birth to one year post-birth. Gannon says she’s focused on improving the state’s maternal mortality rate.
lewispnj.com
Open enrollment gets a third try in the Missouri legislature
The third iteration of Rep. Brad Pollitt’s open enrollment bill was discussed Wednesday in the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Pollitt, R-Sedalia, fielded questions regarding the changes the bill has gone through over the years and how it would affect Missouri schools and students. The bill seeks to...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
Comments / 4