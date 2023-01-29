ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings through Jan. 29, 2023

The 2022-23 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is starting to grow. Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
Times Leader

H.S. Boys Basketball: Holy Redeemer holds off Wyoming Area comeback bid once again

WILKES-BARRE — The hole wasn’t as deep this time. Nonetheless, it was once more too much for Wyoming Area to overcome Tuesday night. Holy Redeemer built a 12-point lead after one quarter and saw Wyoming Area make a significant run at the deficit, but the Royals again held off the Warriors for a 57-39 win in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon Central Beats High Point, 65-27, in HWS Tournament

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central boys basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over High Point in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Tuesday. Matthew Schwartz scored 22 points and came up with two steals for the Red Devils (9-11), who outscored High Point, 21-6, in the third quarter to open a 47-21 lead. Thomas Shreiber led Hunterdon Central in rebounds with eight and assists with four. He also made three steals. The Red Devils will play either Voorhees or Vernon in the quarterfinals on Saturday, with a regular-season game at highly regarded Ridge in between on Thursday.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 30, 2023

In two weeks, couples will celebrate the mid-February tradition of Valentine’s Day. For the Steel Valley boys basketball program, they are fortunate every day is Valentine’s day. Who needs candy or flowers when talented senior Makhai Valentine is raining points down on Ironmen opponents?. Valentine dropped 39 points...
MUNHALL, PA
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Routs Pennsauken Tech 66-36 in Boys Hoops Contest

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Boys Basketball team defeated Pennsauken Tech 66-36 on Tuesday. Four Bengals scored in double digits in the rout.  Sophomore Forward Cole Toddings scored 18 points, junior guardJamari Smith added 14 with four three point baskets. Junior forward Shawn Javines scored 11 and sophomore guard Mason Krey chipped in with 10.   Pennsauken Tech (7-13) 6 7 16 7 36 Barnegat (7-12) 23 12 16 15 66 Team Stats Player Stats Pennsauken Tech Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Nigel Davis 0 0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 Dajour Maldonado 3 0 0 1 6 0 0 0 0 Jordan Underwood 1 2 1 4 9 0 0 0 0 Cairo Murray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hanif Qadar 4 1 1 1 12 0 0 0 0 Xavier Martinez 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Omari Spencer 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Totals: 12 3 3 10 36 0 0 0 0 Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 0 2 4 4 10 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 5 0 1 1 11 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 7 0 4 4 18 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Kalil O'Neal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 2 4 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 Totals: 18 7 9 11 66 0 0 0 0
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Podium 1st Place for Sparta Varsity Boy's Ski Team

VERNON, NJ - The Sparta varsity boys' ski team raced to a 1st place victory at Sunday's second slalom race of the season at Winter 4 Kids with a team time of 6:23.87 ahead of Blair Academy and Ridgewood. “Our boy's varsity racers were ecstatic to clinch a 1st place win,” Coach Calafati said. “This makes two podium placements in a row, both delivered by the same ‘Steady Four’.”  The four are Captain Kanna Pasunuri who finished third  in a field of 41, with a combined time of 1:31:39, Drew Young finishing sixth, Assistant Captain James Kressman finishing 10 and George Flint...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap

Jack Martinez had a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it tied Rumson-Fair Haven 2-2 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Martinez got Morris Knolls-Hills (8-4-3) on the board in the second period before Nik Doumas scored a power-play goal to tie things up for the Bulldogs (6-6-5). Owen Hogan put Rumson-Fair Haven up 2-1 in the third before Tommy Ryerson netted one to earn the tie for the Golden Eagles.
RUMSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy