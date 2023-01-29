FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central boys basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over High Point in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Tuesday. Matthew Schwartz scored 22 points and came up with two steals for the Red Devils (9-11), who outscored High Point, 21-6, in the third quarter to open a 47-21 lead. Thomas Shreiber led Hunterdon Central in rebounds with eight and assists with four. He also made three steals. The Red Devils will play either Voorhees or Vernon in the quarterfinals on Saturday, with a regular-season game at highly regarded Ridge in between on Thursday.

