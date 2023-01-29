Read full article on original website
Related
WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings through Jan. 29, 2023
The 2022-23 WPIAL girls basketball regular season is winding down and the playoff field is starting to grow. Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Feb. 13 with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.
H.S. Boys Basketball: Holy Redeemer holds off Wyoming Area comeback bid once again
WILKES-BARRE — The hole wasn’t as deep this time. Nonetheless, it was once more too much for Wyoming Area to overcome Tuesday night. Holy Redeemer built a 12-point lead after one quarter and saw Wyoming Area make a significant run at the deficit, but the Royals again held off the Warriors for a 57-39 win in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball game.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon Central Beats High Point, 65-27, in HWS Tournament
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central boys basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over High Point in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Tuesday. Matthew Schwartz scored 22 points and came up with two steals for the Red Devils (9-11), who outscored High Point, 21-6, in the third quarter to open a 47-21 lead. Thomas Shreiber led Hunterdon Central in rebounds with eight and assists with four. He also made three steals. The Red Devils will play either Voorhees or Vernon in the quarterfinals on Saturday, with a regular-season game at highly regarded Ridge in between on Thursday.
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 30, 2023
In two weeks, couples will celebrate the mid-February tradition of Valentine’s Day. For the Steel Valley boys basketball program, they are fortunate every day is Valentine’s day. Who needs candy or flowers when talented senior Makhai Valentine is raining points down on Ironmen opponents?. Valentine dropped 39 points...
Barnegat Routs Pennsauken Tech 66-36 in Boys Hoops Contest
BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Boys Basketball team defeated Pennsauken Tech 66-36 on Tuesday. Four Bengals scored in double digits in the rout. Sophomore Forward Cole Toddings scored 18 points, junior guardJamari Smith added 14 with four three point baskets. Junior forward Shawn Javines scored 11 and sophomore guard Mason Krey chipped in with 10. Pennsauken Tech (7-13) 6 7 16 7 36 Barnegat (7-12) 23 12 16 15 66 Team Stats Player Stats Pennsauken Tech Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Nigel Davis 0 0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 Dajour Maldonado 3 0 0 1 6 0 0 0 0 Jordan Underwood 1 2 1 4 9 0 0 0 0 Cairo Murray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hanif Qadar 4 1 1 1 12 0 0 0 0 Xavier Martinez 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Omari Spencer 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Totals: 12 3 3 10 36 0 0 0 0 Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 0 2 4 4 10 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 5 0 1 1 11 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 7 0 4 4 18 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Kalil O'Neal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 2 4 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 Totals: 18 7 9 11 66 0 0 0 0
Podium 1st Place for Sparta Varsity Boy's Ski Team
VERNON, NJ - The Sparta varsity boys' ski team raced to a 1st place victory at Sunday's second slalom race of the season at Winter 4 Kids with a team time of 6:23.87 ahead of Blair Academy and Ridgewood. “Our boy's varsity racers were ecstatic to clinch a 1st place win,” Coach Calafati said. “This makes two podium placements in a row, both delivered by the same ‘Steady Four’.” The four are Captain Kanna Pasunuri who finished third in a field of 41, with a combined time of 1:31:39, Drew Young finishing sixth, Assistant Captain James Kressman finishing 10 and George Flint...
No. 20 Morris Knolls-Hills ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Martinez had a goal and an assist for Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it tied Rumson-Fair Haven 2-2 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Martinez got Morris Knolls-Hills (8-4-3) on the board in the second period before Nik Doumas scored a power-play goal to tie things up for the Bulldogs (6-6-5). Owen Hogan put Rumson-Fair Haven up 2-1 in the third before Tommy Ryerson netted one to earn the tie for the Golden Eagles.
Red Bank Regional beats TR North, snaps 11-game losing skid - Boys ice hockey recap
Anthony Pinto scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Red Bank Regional to a 4-2 victory over Toms River North at Winding River Park in Toms River. The victory snaps an 11-game losing streak for Red Bank Regional (2-16), with its prior victory being a 9-2 victory over J.P. Stevens.
Spaulding girls basketball surpasses last year's win total, more Monday scores
DOVER - The Spaulding High School girls basketball team celebrated five wins last year, but the Red Raiders surpassed that total this year with Monday's 41-37 Division I at Dover High School. Hannah Drew led Spaulding (6-4) with 11 points, while Mackenzie Brochu had 10 and Jenna Philbrook had nine.
Comments / 0