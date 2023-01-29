Read full article on original website
Breanna Stewart down to Liberty and Storm as Kevin Durant makes recruiting push
Kevin Durant is recruiting Breanna Stewart to Brooklyn. The Nets star believes it would be “an incredible dynasty” if Stewart — the 28-year-old former MVP and two-time WNBA champion — were to join the Liberty. Both teams play at Barclays Center under the ownership of businessman Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai. “Stewie come here, it’s going to be ridiculous,” Durant said on the Monday episode of his “The ETCs” podcast — which came the day after Stewart reportedly narrowed down her options to the Seattle Storm or the Liberty. Stewart has been with the Storm since they selected her...
NBA
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
NBA
NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
ng-sportingnews.com
WNBA free agency tracker: Breanna Stewart to Liberty, Candace Parker to Aces & every major signing
Well, the 2023 WNBA free agency period has certainly started off with a bang. Coming into the offseason, I highlighted 10 players that could alter the landscape of the WNBA by deciding to move on to another franchise. Hours into free agency officially beginning, we knew that at least three of the 10 would indeed be moving on to a new team.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Breanna Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency
Former MVP Breanna Stewart is headed to New York. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.
Clayton News Daily
Rising stars Scottie Barnes, Walker Kessler meet in Raptors-Jazz
Though Eastern Conference teams only make one trip to Salt Lake City each season to play the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes found out Tuesday that he'll be visiting twice in February. The first stop will be for Wednesday night's game against the Jazz. Then Barnes will return...
Clayton News Daily
Courtney Vandersloot announces she is leaving Sky
Courtney Vandersloot will not return to the Chicago Sky, the free agent guard announced Tuesday on social media. Vandersloot, who will turn 34 on Feb. 8, was a four-time All-Star in 12 seasons with the Sky. She was part of Chicago's WNBA championship squad in 2021. The Sky selected Vandersloot...
Rebirth of the Supersonics: The Case to Bring the NBA Back to Seattle
The NBA season has hit its halfway point and it has been enjoyable so far. Over the past year, there has been talk around the league about expansion teams. Especially, if one of the expansion teams will end up in Seattle? Although the city has the Seattle Storm, a WNBA that has been a very successful franchise winning four titles, many Seattlitles wonder when the NBA will make its way back to the Emerald City. This article will dive into the history of the sonics and their relocation, how expansion teams can lead to increase league revenue and Seattle’s ties with basketball.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard named to NBA Rising Stars team
On Tuesday, the NBA named the 28 players who will participate in the rising stars game at All-Star weekend. The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars events are designed to showcase, "the NBA's most exciting first and second-year players." The event features a three-game tournament in which the four teams created from...
Clayton News Daily
Eyeing elusive .500 mark, Thunder meet Rockets
A stretch of six wins in seven games, sullied only by a one-point road loss to the Miami Heat three weeks ago, had lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder back to the brink of .500 for the first time in almost three months on Monday. However, the Thunder suffered a sixth...
Clayton News Daily
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
Clayton News Daily
Mystics sign G Brittney Sykes to 3-year deal
Guard Brittney Sykes signed a three-year contract with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Mystics. "Brittney was a main target for us in free agency. She brings a skill set to our backcourt that perfectly complements our other perimeter players," Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. "Her speed in transition, ability to get to the basket or find open teammates, will allow us to accelerate our offensive pace and flow.
Post Register
James climbs to fourth place on NBA's career assists list
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA's assists list as he closes in on becoming the league's career scoring leader. James passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. His 10,336th assist came on Thomas Bryant's dunk with a little more than 9 1/2 minutes remaining.
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT
LeBron James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record and gained two spots on the all-time assists list Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted his first triple-double of the season to spark a 129-123 overtime win over the host New York Knicks. Dennis Schroder hit the...
FOX Sports
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
