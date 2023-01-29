ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Breanna Stewart down to Liberty and Storm as Kevin Durant makes recruiting push

Kevin Durant is recruiting Breanna Stewart to Brooklyn.  The Nets star believes it would be “an incredible dynasty” if Stewart — the 28-year-old former MVP and two-time WNBA champion — were to join the Liberty. Both teams play at Barclays Center under the ownership of businessman Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai.  “Stewie come here, it’s going to be ridiculous,” Durant said on the Monday episode of his “The ETCs” podcast — which came the day after Stewart reportedly narrowed down her options to the Seattle Storm or the Liberty. Stewart has been with the Storm since they selected her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star

Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

NBA Announces Players For 2023 Jordan Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 – The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Breanna Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency

Former MVP Breanna Stewart is headed to New York. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Rising stars Scottie Barnes, Walker Kessler meet in Raptors-Jazz

Though Eastern Conference teams only make one trip to Salt Lake City each season to play the Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes found out Tuesday that he'll be visiting twice in February. The first stop will be for Wednesday night's game against the Jazz. Then Barnes will return...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Clayton News Daily

Courtney Vandersloot announces she is leaving Sky

Courtney Vandersloot will not return to the Chicago Sky, the free agent guard announced Tuesday on social media. Vandersloot, who will turn 34 on Feb. 8, was a four-time All-Star in 12 seasons with the Sky. She was part of Chicago's WNBA championship squad in 2021. The Sky selected Vandersloot...
CHICAGO, IL
The Game Haus

Rebirth of the Supersonics: The Case to Bring the NBA Back to Seattle

The NBA season has hit its halfway point and it has been enjoyable so far. Over the past year, there has been talk around the league about expansion teams. Especially, if one of the expansion teams will end up in Seattle? Although the city has the Seattle Storm, a WNBA that has been a very successful franchise winning four titles, many Seattlitles wonder when the NBA will make its way back to the Emerald City. This article will dive into the history of the sonics and their relocation, how expansion teams can lead to increase league revenue and Seattle’s ties with basketball.
SEATTLE, WA
Clayton News Daily

Eyeing elusive .500 mark, Thunder meet Rockets

A stretch of six wins in seven games, sullied only by a one-point road loss to the Miami Heat three weeks ago, had lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder back to the brink of .500 for the first time in almost three months on Monday. However, the Thunder suffered a sixth...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Clayton News Daily

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Mystics sign G Brittney Sykes to 3-year deal

Guard Brittney Sykes signed a three-year contract with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Mystics. "Brittney was a main target for us in free agency. She brings a skill set to our backcourt that perfectly complements our other perimeter players," Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. "Her speed in transition, ability to get to the basket or find open teammates, will allow us to accelerate our offensive pace and flow.
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

James climbs to fourth place on NBA's career assists list

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has climbed into fourth place on the NBA's assists list as he closes in on becoming the league's career scoring leader. James passed both Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. His 10,336th assist came on Thomas Bryant's dunk with a little more than 9 1/2 minutes remaining.
NEW YORK STATE
Clayton News Daily

NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT

LeBron James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record and gained two spots on the all-time assists list Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted his first triple-double of the season to spark a 129-123 overtime win over the host New York Knicks. Dennis Schroder hit the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy