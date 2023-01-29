ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State cruises in win against Florida in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Jared Bush
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas state was able to get a convincing wire-to-wire victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday.

The Wildcats jumped on the Gators from the opening tip, building a 22-8 lead. They closed out the first half on an 11-0 run, making it 37-16 going into halftime.

They would continue to pour it on in the second half, building a 23-point lead.

K-State moves to top 5, KU slides down in AP top 25 rankings

Kansas State was led by Keyontae Johnson, securing a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former squad.

Markquis Nowell flirted with a triple-double contributing 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin would add 11 points and six rebounds.

They move to 18-3 overall.

K-State will now get ready for a huge Sunflower Showdown rematch against Kansas on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

