BANDON, Ore. -- Coos County Search and Rescue is searching for an 83-year-old missing man Wednesday who may be in possession of a van. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue responded to the Bandon area at about 9 a.m. on February 1 to try to find Clarence Edward Pitts, 83. Deputies said Pitts reportedly walked away from his home in Bandon on January 31 at about 1 p.m., and it’s possible he departed in a white van that was later found to be missing from the residence.

BANDON, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO