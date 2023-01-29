Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
kezi.com
Bandon man missing, may be driving van, Coos County deputies say
BANDON, Ore. -- Coos County Search and Rescue is searching for an 83-year-old missing man Wednesday who may be in possession of a van. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue responded to the Bandon area at about 9 a.m. on February 1 to try to find Clarence Edward Pitts, 83. Deputies said Pitts reportedly walked away from his home in Bandon on January 31 at about 1 p.m., and it’s possible he departed in a white van that was later found to be missing from the residence.
kezi.com
Coos County deputies find missing woman with help from public
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. Alicia...
nbc16.com
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KCBY
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
nbc16.com
Egan volunteer opportunities for last night of activation cycle Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will be activated Wednesday night for the final night of the current activation cycle and the organization has "urgent holes in our schedules" for volunteers. Trinity:. Overnight Crew (Shift 2) and Overnight Safeties (Shifts 1 & 2). Very Important, as always!. AM...
nbc16.com
North Bend cancels police agreement with Coos County Airport
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The North Bend City Council came to a unanimous decision to cancel a police agreement with the Coos County Airport, according to a press release from the City of North Bend. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the council voted 7-0, at its business meeting, to...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
nbc16.com
Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case
SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grants Pass kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
kqennewsradio.com
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY
Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
nbc16.com
'It can be tiring and exhausting': Egan Warming Center volunteers stretched thin
For three nights in a row, Egan Warming Centers in the Eugene/Springfield area have called on volunteers to help homeless people who need shelter on cold nights. “We get a cold front and all of a sudden we are activated multiple days in a row, and it can be tiring and exhausting,” said volunteer Trevecca Winters.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
kezi.com
Eugene woman warns parents after encounters in which random man touched her baby
EUGENE, Ore. -- A disturbing encounter with a man at a park in Eugene has one woman concerned for other parents. The woman took to social media after a man touched her baby and was lurking around watching kids play at Amazon Park. The woman said she was on the...
nbc16.com
North Bend Airport vows safety as city agreement ends
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Last week, the North Bend City Council unanimously voted to cancel its Intergovernmental Agreement with the Coos County Airport District. Under the agreement, North Bend Police Department must respond to a TSA request at the airport within 15 minutes. However, Police Chief Gary McCullough says...
