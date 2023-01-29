ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Investigation underway after small structure fire in vacant Eugene building

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene-Springfield Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported late Wednesday morning at a commercial structure located at 4540 Commerce Street in Eugene. "This was a small fire that created heavy smoke in a vacant building, no injuries," Eugene-Springfield Fire said in an email...
EUGENE, OR
Bandon man missing, may be driving van, Coos County deputies say

BANDON, Ore. -- Coos County Search and Rescue is searching for an 83-year-old missing man Wednesday who may be in possession of a van. According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue responded to the Bandon area at about 9 a.m. on February 1 to try to find Clarence Edward Pitts, 83. Deputies said Pitts reportedly walked away from his home in Bandon on January 31 at about 1 p.m., and it’s possible he departed in a white van that was later found to be missing from the residence.
BANDON, OR
Coos County deputies find missing woman with help from public

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. Alicia...
COOS BAY, OR
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
MEDFORD, OR
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/31 – Fire Crews Respond to Commercial Structure Fire in West Medford, Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manhunt Continues For Suspect After Car Recovered Ditched Over Embankment. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected Of...
MEDFORD, OR
Egan volunteer opportunities for last night of activation cycle Wednesday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will be activated Wednesday night for the final night of the current activation cycle and the organization has "urgent holes in our schedules" for volunteers. Trinity:. Overnight Crew (Shift 2) and Overnight Safeties (Shifts 1 & 2). Very Important, as always!. AM...
EUGENE, OR
North Bend cancels police agreement with Coos County Airport

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The North Bend City Council came to a unanimous decision to cancel a police agreement with the Coos County Airport, according to a press release from the City of North Bend. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the council voted 7-0, at its business meeting, to...
NORTH BEND, OR
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
ROSEBURG, OR
Double homicide investigated as part of Benjamin Foster case

SUNNY VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon State Police says investigators believe Benjamin Foster, the suspect wanted for attempted murder that happened in Grants Pass on Jan. 24, is responsible for a double homicide that happened in Sunny Valley Monday night. According to officials, the homicide was discovered Monday night by...
GRANTS PASS, OR
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY

Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
GRANTS PASS, OR
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017

It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
ROSEBURG, OR
North Bend Airport vows safety as city agreement ends

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Last week, the North Bend City Council unanimously voted to cancel its Intergovernmental Agreement with the Coos County Airport District. Under the agreement, North Bend Police Department must respond to a TSA request at the airport within 15 minutes. However, Police Chief Gary McCullough says...
NORTH BEND, OR

