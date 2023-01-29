Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
therecord-online.com
CM bocce team with another win
MOUNT CARMEL, PA – The Central Mountain bocci team traveled to Mount Carmel on Monday and came out with the win. Central Mountain took both matches which meant no Golden Frame. All athletes and their partners worked together and did a fantastic job! Next match will be at home...
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
paonlinecasino.com
What To Expect From The Newly Approved Bally’s State College Casino
The ongoing saga concerning the planned Bally’s Casino in State College seems to be coming to a conclusion. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) finally awarded a Category 4 slot machine license during the Jan. 25 meeting to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC, who plans to open the Pennsylvania casino.
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports
A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
Fire breaks out at Centre County business
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Powder Products (APP) in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside. First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are […]
wesb.com
Four Vehicle Hit-and-Run in Johnsonburg
The State Police are investigating a four-vehicle hit-and-run in Johnsonburg. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a driver on Route 219 lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions on Tuesday, January 17. Her vehicle went into an uncontrollable spin and was struck by a second and then a third vehicle. The third vehicle was struck by a fourth which then fled the scene.
How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
Here’s where to get tree seedlings, fruit trees in time for spring in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With spring right around the corner, the Centre County Conservation District has opened up orders for its annual tree seedling sale. Seedling varieties include: Trees are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings. Fruit tree varieties include: The fruit trees are bare roots averaging four to six feet in height. […]
therecord-online.com
Lancaster County arrested after high speed chase on Interstate 80 in Clinton County
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say an Elizabethtown man was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon after a nearly 30-mile high speed chase on Interstate 80 westbound. The arrestee, Joseph Fisher, 42, was apprehended after police had to use spike strips and a PIT maneuver to end the chase. The PIT maneuver or precision immobilization technique is described by authorities as a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
The DEP cease dumping operation on Bellwood Reservoir project
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection is asking the Altoona Water Authority to cease dumping from their Bellwood Reservoir Rehabilitation Project amid concerns from Reade Township. The Township’s Municipal Authority recently learned the Water Authority was dumping its sediment near their main wells by State Game Lands 158 and 108. Their wells are […]
Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home
New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
WJAC TV
Fire destroys private workshop in Union County, officials say
Union County, PA — Authorities in Union County say an afternoon fire destroyed a private workshop in Glen Iron Tuesday. According to officials at the scene, crews from Union and Centre counties were dispatched to the blaze, located along Ulrick Lane, around 2 p.m. Firefighters say the blaze destroyed...
State College
Developer Seeking Tax Abatement for Auto Dealerships, Other Potential Commercial Developments on Shiloh Road
The real estate arm of a Pennsylvania-based auto dealer is looking to develop two parcels on Shiloh Road near I-99 for commercial uses and is hoping to get a tax abatement program for a portion of the properties to assist with the cost of basic infrastructure for the site. Ron...
Police: Centre County man used fake dating profile to send people to woman’s house
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte man is accused of using a dating app to send numerous people to a woman’s home and lying to 911 when reporting that her residence was on fire. Timothy Coble, 40, harassed a woman for months, by using the “Grindr” app to give out her address to about multiple […]
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
State College police seek info about vehicle that drove through, damaged Spring Creek Park
A field in the Spring Creek Park was damaged over the weekend.
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
