(Plattsmouth) -- A Plattsmouth woman who had been reported missing was found dead Sunday. According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, 68-year-old Patricia Lanam, who has dementia, was reported missing and last seen in Plattsmouth Friday night. Authorities say officers began investigation the case Saturday morning and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a missing, endangered advisory. During the search, police say officers responded to a residence near the 300 block of North 5th Street in Plattsmouth around 5 p.m. Sunday where Lanam was located outside in a back yard deceased.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO