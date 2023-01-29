Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Linda Scroggins, 54, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Memorials: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) Cemetery: Private family inurnment at Forest City Union Cemetery.
IWCC Clarinda centennial planning underway
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Western Community College officials are hearing plenty of ideas for celebrating the Clarinda campus' centennial. About a dozen local residents--including alumni--attended the first planning session for the upcoming celebration at Iowa Western's Clarinda depot Tuesday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday evening, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney says the session generated a lot of feedback.
Robert W. Reed, 93 of Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday - February 2, 2023. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Robert Allen "Bob" Randle, 73, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 2, 2023. Memorials: Hope Lodge, 1120 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City, MO 64105. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Barbara Batten, 89, of Florida
Service: Graveside memorial service at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Barbara passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Council Bluffs man arrested for OWI in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man faces charges following his arrest in Mills County Monday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Derrell Dewayne Jenkins Jr was arrested shortly before 3:40 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say the arrest occurred on 188th Street. Jenkins was taken...
Red Oak man booked for theft
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest in Red Oak Monday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 36-year-old Jesse Ray Nelson was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. for two counts of 2nd degree theft, both Class D Felonies. Authorities say Nelson's arrest occurred in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue.
Albany's Cline reflects on record-breaking performance at King City Tournament
(Albany) -- Albany basketball star Kemper Cline rewrote the King City Tournament's record books last week. And that showing made him a shoo-in for Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week. Cline exploded for 113 points in King City, besting the tournament's previous record while leading his...
Betty J. Pierson, 88, Maryville, MO
Notes:Betty passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/30): Cox posts monster game, SBL upsets SC East, Stanton edges Mt Ayr
(KMAland) -- Sadie Cox had a 20-20 game in a Lenox win, SBL upset SC East, Shenandoah rolled, Stanton edged Mount Ayr, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Auburn & Falls City moved on in the ECNC Tournament and more from KMAland girls basketball on Monday. Check out the full rundown below. PRIDE...
East Atchison's Caudill to continue volleyball career at Northwestern
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison senior Emilee Caudill will continue her volleyball career at the same college her sister ran track: Northwestern College. Caudill, a contributor to East Atchison's memorable state semifinal volleyball team, recently inked with the Raiders. "I'm super excited to continue playing," Caudill said. "I always thought I...
Red Oak council discusses fiscal '24 budget
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are mulling over budget numbers in the wake of possible property tax reform. Meeting in special session Monday night, The Red Oak City Council heard a budget presentation from Interim City Administrator Al Vacanti and also set a public hearing for February 21st at 5:30 p.m. on the city's proposed maximum property tax levy. However, Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News that the hearing is pending action from the Iowa Legislature on Senate Study Bill 1056, which relates to the calculation of assessment limitations for residential properties.
Creston clips Glenwood to return to state duals
(Creston) -- Last year, Creston wrestling had its superb dual season end with a heartbreaking loss in regional duals. This year, the Panthers avoided a repeated heartbreak for the program's second state dual tournament trip in the past three years and 15th in program history thanks to a nail-biting 36-33 win over Glenwood.
Pair of suspects arrested on Mills County warrants
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities report a pair of warrant arrests from Friday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Brendan Ryan Clark of Carter Lake was arrested around 10:15 a.m. on a warrant for perjury including a false affidavit, affirmetion, or statement and a false application for license or I.D. corrections. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Center.
East Atchison's Spinnato to play for NAIA national champion
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison star Jarrett Spinnato will continue his football career at the next level with the reigning NAIA national champion. Spinnato recently announced his commitment to Northwestern in Orange City. “This summer, I ended up finding the school and sent my HUDL link,” Spinnato told KMA Sports on...
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
(Plattsmouth) -- A Plattsmouth woman who had been reported missing was found dead Sunday. According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, 68-year-old Patricia Lanam, who has dementia, was reported missing and last seen in Plattsmouth Friday night. Authorities say officers began investigation the case Saturday morning and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a missing, endangered advisory. During the search, police say officers responded to a residence near the 300 block of North 5th Street in Plattsmouth around 5 p.m. Sunday where Lanam was located outside in a back yard deceased.
