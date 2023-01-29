ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A face familiar to generations of San Antonio TV viewers has announced he is resigning. Greg Simmons, who has been the Sports Director at KSAT-12 for 42 years submitted his resignation Monday. His resignation comes less than a week after he was arrested for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Winter storm closing down these Hill Country H-E-B stories early on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Some H-E-B stores in the Hill Country region will close early Tuesday ahead of what's expected to be the worst night of this week's winter storm. Officials with the grocery chain say their locations in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Boerne and Bulverde will close at 9 p.m., and are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Other stores in south-central Texas, including locations in San Marcos, Luling, Leander and Round Rock, are closed as of 6 p.m. for the day. See the full list here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

Former Bexar County judge takes up non-faculty role at UTSA

Earlier this month, UTSA announced that former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be joining the university in a non-faculty role. The university announced the appointment in an official statement on UTSA Today. “Furthering a commitment to public service and engaging students in the ideals of citizen government, former Bexar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy