Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
montanasports.com
Freshman standout Jada Davis leads quick turnaround for No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin girls
BOZEMAN — Jada Davis, the starting point guard for Bozeman Gallatin, is just a freshman — but she doesn’t play like one. She ranks second in the state for points at around 18 per game, but the best part of the way she plays is how she uplifts her teammates, according to coach Wes Holmquist. And for Davis, her teammates are what drives her to play so well.
montanasports.com
Montana State's Colby Wilson breaks Big Sky record, earns top athlete honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second-straight week, the Montana State track and field team had two athletes win Big Sky indoor track and field athlete of the week honors, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This time, high jumper Lucy Corbett and pole vaulter Colby Wilson helped...
KULR8
Montana State names Jenni Houk associate head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball...
406mtsports.com
Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother
BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away. Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo
BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
UPDATE: I-90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. The road will be closed overnight. MDT and law enforcement personnel will evaluate road and weather conditions in the morning of Wednesday, February 1st, and determine when the highway will reopen to travel. The last few days...
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
Bozeman Locals Humbly Apologize About Bozeman To Stranded Travelers
Bozeman is a lovely town and all, but it's certainly not the cheapest place to get stranded when you're faced with terrible road conditions and nasty weather. Travelers that were looking for some guidance online got more than advice - they got apologies. You can imagine how busy the Montana...
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
NBCMontana
Nonprofit launches resource fund to reduce bear conflicts in communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The nonprofit People and Carnivores will provide a resource fund to help communities in western Montana prevent human-bear conflicts. The Bear Smart Community Resource Fund will support projects designed to reduce attractants like garbage so bears stay out of properties. The initiative encourages community leaders and...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather brings severe driving conditions to some Montana roads
HELENA, Mont. - Winter weather has brought on severe driving conditions and road closures in parts of the state. As of 9:00 am Saturday, I-90 westbound is closed from Livingston to Springdale. Travelers in the area are being detoured through Livingston using exit 337. The Idaho Department of Transportation has...
yourbigsky.com
Developing: Earthquake 4.1 magnitude 6 miles from Livingston
4.1 moderate magnitude earthquake hits 22 miles east of Bozeman Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Reports from numerous people are coming in of the ground shaking caused by seismic activity. There are no current reports of injuries or deaths and no significant damages to any buildings...
NBCMontana
4 vehicle crash near Big Timber delays traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — With slick and dangerous road conditions, law enforcement agencies in southwest Montana are urging everyone to stay home. The Park County Sheriff Office says the entire stretch of I-90 from Bozeman to Big Timber is a complete sheet of ice. A four vehicle crash on Tuesday...
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
