Williamsburg County, SC

2 dead, 2 injured in Williamsburg County shootings

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating Saturday shootings that left two people dead and two others injured.

Deputies first responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area following reports of two people laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both people died from their injuries.

Deputies were also dispatched to Acadian Lane in the Kingstree area for two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to Local hospitals for treatment.

Officials said both shootings appear to be connected.

Deputies later announced they are searching for 36-year-old Shown Lorenzo Cooper in connection with these shootings.

Cooper is described as 6’1” and 180 lbs.

If you see him or know where he is you are asked to call 911 or the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

