Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a game that both teams need to win. The Warriors will definitely be the healthier team heading into this one, but both teams have been recently playing better basketball. The Warriors only have one player listed on their injury report...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Lakers Injury Report: Pacers Star To Play Against LA After Long Absence

Everyone gets healthy against your Los Angeles Lakers (except Kevin Durant). More evidence of that annoying reality was on display earlier today. The head coach LA's next opponents on this road trip, Indiana Pacers leader Rick Carlisle, revealed to reporters that he expects star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, to be able to suit up for Indiana tomorrow against the Lakers, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?

It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster

Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James

The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...

