ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism

By By SYDNEY KIDD
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omq1Z_0kUuDgTW00

In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways.

One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow.

The books — “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15: A Guide for Kids” and “Why is Feminism So Silly: A Guide for Kids” — were written in 2018 by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa. They are available for purchase on Amazon and each have a 3.5 star rating.

Lenney is a first-year lawmaker and self-described “political refugee” from California who moved to Idaho in 2010. He thinks while Idaho is a “red” state, it is not a conservative state, according to his website.

When contacted by the Idaho Press for an interview about these books, Lenney responded, “No thanks.”

AR-15s for all

Lenney’s AR-15 book gets right to the point.

“One of the most popular gun choices in America is the AR-15.”

The rest of the book’s pages discuss the difference between the semi-automatic AR-15 and a fully-automatic M16, how easy it is to shoot, the importance of adult supervision when shooting an AR-15 and the difference between good guys and bad guys.

The description for the book reads: “In this super fun book for kids, we'll walk you through how awesome the AR-15 is, how it can be used for good, and why the Gun Grabbing Lefties should focus on something more productive.”

Nathan Guy, owner of Faith Outdoors, a gun shop in Nampa, said he enjoyed reading the book and how it talked about “the education and the joys of owning an AR-15.” He said it also teaches about good, legal gun ownership.

But not everyone is convinced that this book is appropriate for children.

Former senator Patti Anne Lodge, an outspoken gun owner and former school librarian of 35 years, said she would not carry either of Lenney’s books in her libraries.

“It was written as a kid's book, but actually it's for adults I think,” Lodge said. “I just think you have to be very careful in what you put into the minds of young children. And these books were written as cartoons or information for older people.”

One of Lodge’s biggest concerns with the book, which she said does have good facts in it, is how AR-15s are presented. In the book, Lenney talks about how AR-15s can come in any color that you want, that they are fun because of how customizable they are. He uses the phrase “it’s like a LEGO toy for adults!”

“I'm going ‘Gosh, the way these little kids love Legos and put things together, they would think it was a toy,’” Lodge said.

And that is exactly what Dr. Jamie Derrick, professor of psychology and communication at the University of Idaho, thinks is the biggest takeaway for kids out of this book.

“They make it seem like it's a toy, and it's fun, and it's colorful,” Derrick said. “A child developmentally will not be able to understand that as an analogy, because that's the place where they're not cognitively capable of pulling that information out.”

Guy said the term “adult Legos” is an industry standard term that he uses almost daily in his shop. He said that building guns with his children has taught them knowledge, respect and understanding of the firearm.

Even so, Derrick said the “Lego” messaging comes across differently to young children who are still developing critical thinking skills. She said that while the book mentions being safe with guns, it is not a book about gun safety.

“Just in terms of the amount of content that's dedicated to being safe versus kind of framing them as colorful and toy-like, it's not a strong message,” Derrick said. “Just in terms of the number of words dedicated to it. So I don't know. And as a child, which message are you going to be more likely to pick up on and integrate? It's not a book about safety. … It's a book about how interesting and fun these weapons are.”

By contrast, the children’s book “Daddy’s Gun,” written by a company called Redneck Rifle Hangers, focuses solely on gun safety for children. The message “don’t touch!” is repeated on multiple pages and it focuses heavily on not pointing guns at people and that guns aren’t toys.

Guy said he saw real value in this book, and enjoyed reading it.

“I think this book was directed more at kids that have not been around guns, have not received firearm safety classes, and most likely do not understand the power of a gun as most young kids have been desensitized to true firearm safety from video games and Hollywood,” Guy said.

The messages it contains were similar to what Lodge said she wished she had seen in Lenney's AR-15 book.

And Derrick said it’s not bad to give kids books that follow their curiosities, parents just have to be mindful about the way the content is presented.

“Certain kids are kind of cognitively capable of starting to think about topics like this as early as elementary school. But the type of information that is provided to them has to be sort of screened because they're cognitively still learning how to process and integrate information into their worldview,” Derrick said. “I always follow children's curiosity, like some kids aren't going to give a hoot about firearms, and some are going to be fascinated.”

Lenney’s thoughts on feminism

Derrick described the book “Why is Feminism So Silly: A Guide for Kids” as being riddled with misinformation.

The book starts out by saying feminism is something only a few people in the world believe in. But according to Pew Research , 61% of American women view themselves as feminists and 6 in 10 men say they view feminism as empowering.

It states that working women make the same amount of money as working men do; however, the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Census Bureau both report the contrary.

As reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, although the gender pay gap has narrowed since the signing of the Equal Pay Act of 1963, women earn 82 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to 2020 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I can't think of a developmentally appropriate reason for giving children misinformation. We may not give them all information, but that's different,” Derrick said.

The book also states that feminists believe a secret group called the patriarchy is lurking around every corner and that they believe there are no differences between women and men. In it the book, Lenney writes that feminism hasn’t been needed in the U.S. since women were granted the right to vote “a loooooooong time ago.”

But since gaining that right in 1920, women have fought for equal pay, fought against discrimination on the basis of sex in the workplace, fought for equal education opportunity through Title IX, worked for the passage of the Violence Against Women Act, and gained the right to open a bank account.

In addition to talking about how women can be police officers, astronauts, and engineers, the book mentions how there’s nothing more awesome than coming home to a delicious dinner, how some women like making sandwiches and that there have been lots of women in the White House — "America has had over 45 First Ladies."

“I don't see intrinsic value in today's world with that book,” Lodge said. “They're not children's books — that’s from a 35-year librarian.”

The book repeatedly asserts “that’s silly!” in response to things that Lenney says feminists believe or are upset about.

“If we present one group as right and one group as wrong, on any topic, then we don't open ourselves to understanding what the people who disagree with us might have to say that's valid,” Derrick said. “I'm not a big fan of ‘othering’ really, and I just think it creates the possibility for misunderstanding and for diminishing valid perspectives by people we disagree with and I don't support that. … And some people take that further, that people who disagree are bad or aren't valuable or whatever, stupid, and that that creates the us-them mindset that drives so much of the divisiveness in our culture. It's hard to solve problems if we're not talking to one another and respecting one another's views.”

Derrick recommended that parents who want to have discussions like this with their children seek out books that provide a more nuanced perspective. She said reading books or having discussions with kids about the pros and cons on these topics would be a better way to address them and more properly socialize their children with the complex world they live in.

A parent’s responsibility

Despite disagreeing with the content of Lenney’s books, Lodge said she still recognizes his First Amendment rights.

“He has a right to write anything he wants and to publish anything he wants, but people have a responsibility to also make the right choices. … Parents can make the choices for what their children are reading,” Lodge said.

Derrick agrees. She said adults are responsible for socializing their children in a safe and healthy way while also letting them be curious about the things they are curious about.

She said children are easily misled, especially by visual appearances. Because of that, parents should support them by creating learning environments that take into account their cognitive development levels. Often that can mean screening content for them before they consume it.

“In these particular books, (kids) would have to sort through a bunch of information and figure out what's useful and what's not useful, what's accurate and what's not accurate, and that's probably beyond the capacity of an elementary-aged person to do that," Derrick said.

Derrick also said as a direct result of growing up, kids will learn their parents’ worldviews and that it is normal for parents to want to influence their children’s worldviews and value systems. But she said it is important to teach them these things in a way that will help them function in society.

“Parents can present information in ways that are accurate and give a broader perspective and that prepares their children for encountering a world that's more complicated than what they might experience in their community or in their home they grew up in, which is important for success," Derrick said. "Working in workplaces with diverse people, that kind of thing.”

Comments / 31

CWass
3d ago

This is so goddamn wrong. No more that local hunting/fishing store selling toy guns that look like the real thing. America is lost.

Reply(7)
8
Aileen Hicks
3d ago

Teach them while they are young. Teach them gun safety, teach them to protect themselves. Teach them to never be a victim. God I love Idaho!

Reply(2)
4
justice68
3d ago

Teaching kids about the importance of gun safety is a good thing. We are in idaho where people hunt!

Reply
8
Related
MIX 106

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony

As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Republicans Move To Ban Transitional Surgeries for Minors

Two Idaho legislators will introduce called the "Vulnerable Child Protection Act". The move by Representative Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Senator Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian), bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children struggling with gender dysphoria. Utah and several other states passed similar legislation last week and...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters

We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Senator Brian Lenny: “Why Everyone Needs an AR-15″

A Conservative Republican senator from Nampa is getting a lot of attention from the state's major media outlets. However, it's not for any proposed legislation or statement concerning how the state is being governed. This senator is getting criticized for something he didn't work on in Boise, but something he wrote on his own time.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Proposed legislation would prohibit use of student IDs at Idaho voting polls

BOISE — Student ID cards would no longer be a valid form of identification at the polls under legislation proposed Monday. It would also remove the option to sign an affidavit instead of showing photo ID. Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, proposed a bill in the House State Affairs Committee that would remove the student ID card as an acceptable form of voter identification, out of concern about out-of-state students coming across the border and voting. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections

A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?

As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Colorado River Water Cuts California

California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts. California has released a plan outlining how it thinks states should reduce their reliance on the Colorado River. The state's plan released Tuesday comes a day after the other six states that tap the river released their own proposal. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has said the states must dramatically lower their use of the critical river as key reservoirs drop to historically low levels. California's plan calls for new water cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead. It does not want to base cuts on how much water is lost to evaporation and transportation, a move the other states propose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bill aims to enhance Stand Your Ground laws

The Idaho Legislature convened on January 9 for an approximately three-month session. The legislature is composed of citizens who do this work part-time, yet the responsibility of the legislature is probably the most significant responsibility of our state’s government. The Idaho Legislature, comprised of 35 senators and 70 representatives,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy