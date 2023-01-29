Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in West Fairlee
WEST FAIRLEE — A 41-year-old man was arrested in West Fairlee yesterday. Police say they observed Jesse Pease, of West Fairlee, at a residence he had conditions to not be at. Troopers placed Pease under arrest for the violation of conditions and also learned that he had a warrant...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with “fornication by persons prohibited to marry” in Guilford
GUILFORD — Police say a 37-year-old man from New Hampshire is being charged with having sexual contact with a relative. Beginning on April 26, 2022, Vermont State Police opened an nvestigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County. This investigation determined that...
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
WCAX
Suspect in fatal Rutland stabbing faces judge
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a local man Saturday. According to court documents, the alleged murder was over $100 worth of cocaine. “The two individuals did know each other. They had agreed to meet to exchange money for drugs,” said Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile injured during fight in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Manchester on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified that a juvenile was being treated at Elliot at River’s Edge for a stab wound at around 7:15 p.m. Police say that a group of juvenile females had gotten...
whdh.com
Man accused of killing Concord, NH couple arraigned on new charges
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple last year was arraigned Monday on new charges in connection with the crime. Logan Clegg, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder plus three counts of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
pureoldies1041.com
Two people seriously injured in Route 101 crash
KEENE, NH – Two people sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 101 in the area of Optical Avenue in Keene Monday afternoon. According to a news release, Keene Police responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 where they discovered a head-on type collision. Preliminary investigations...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after stabbing in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 27-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault following a stabbing in Rutland on Sunday. The incident took place in the area of Granger Street and River Street at around 7:35 p.m. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim, identified as Isiaha LaBelle, 21, of Rutland...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for cutting catalytic converters in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 60-year-old man was arrested in Manchester early Friday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a theft in progress in the area of Mammoth Road at around 5:45 a.m. The caller believed someone was trying to steal a catalytic converter. Arriving officers were flagged down by...
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
WCAX
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with murder in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A 22-year-old man was indicted on second-degree murder charges following the death of a man in Manchester last year. On October 29, 2022, Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, was shot and killed in the area of North Main Street and West Chestnut Street. Police say Tyrese Harris, of Concord,...
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
NECN
Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont
A man died over the weekend after allegedly being stabbed in Rutland, Vermont, according to the city police department. The Rutland City Police Department responded along with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department to a reported stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Water Street and State Street in the city limits of Rutland, according to a news release from police.
Pittsfield woman pleads guilty to stealing $138K from construction company
A Pittsfield woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny charges and sentenced to prison.
Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple, set to be arraigned
A Vermont accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April 2022 is set to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the couple’s alleged killing. On Monday at 10 a.m., Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, is set to be arraigned...
newportdispatch.com
Killington man accused of pointing gun at truck driver
KILLINGTON — A 33-year-old man from Killington is charged with pointing a gun at another driver in New Hampshire on January 25. Authorities say they got a 911 call from a truck driver stating that someone pointed a gun at him on the road. Police located the vehicle and...
Pedestrian killed on Route 7 in Bennington
The man was killed at about 10:00 Friday night. Police were still trying to contact his family on Saturday.
